FOX5 pressing CCSD for answers about refusal to release police body camera video

LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) -Clark County School District Police Chief Mike Blackeye has refused FOX5 interview requests for months about the district’s refusal to make officer body camera video available to the public. In cell phone video, a CCSD officer is seen throwing a student to the ground near Durango High School.

The district has only said officers were investigating reports of a firearm near campus. It is unclear why officers made contact with the students in the first place and no one from the district has ever explained why one student was thrown to the ground. One student told FOX5 he was handcuffed after he wanted to record video of the interaction with police. Another told FOX5 an officer said he was jaywalking.

That is why FOX5 pressed Chief Blackeye for more information during a joint law enforcement agency news conference about back-to-school safety on Thursday. We asked the chief if he could explain the public benefit of police body camera video, when CCSD is still refusing to release it.

Chief Blackeye talked about using camcorders with VHS tapes in his vehicle years ago.

“I believe it made me better. It made me perform for the camera. It made me, I believe, more professional or, and also, that people could actually review it later and see how professional I was. And I believe that is the benefit for, from body worn cameras for just not our agency, or myself as a police officer, but every single law enforcement agency and police officer. It makes everyone better. There’s nothing hidden,” said Chief Blackeye.

FOX5 is attempting to get the district to publicly release the video and the ACLU of Nevada is battling CCSD in court for the video’s release. CCSD has also refused to release any written report of the incident.

“The public does not have access to juvenile criminal information, period. That’s the law,” said Chief Blackeye.

Chief Blackeye refused to provide an answer when asked about redacting the video, eliminating any identifying information about the Juveniles.

A status check on the court case between the ACLU and CCSD is set for August 8.

Copyright 2023 KVVU. All rights reserved.