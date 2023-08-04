Forecast Outlook-8/4/23

Warming Up This Weekend
FOX5 Weather
FOX5 Weather(FOX5)
By Les Krifaton
Published: Aug. 4, 2023 at 12:27 PM PDT
Got a bit of a break this week with more seasonal temperatures but prepare, it’s warming up again.

Daytime highs will increase 4-6 degrees above normal thanks to an area of high pressure over the western U.S.

This weather pattern is suppressing monsoonal moisture for now but that will potentially change over the next day forecast.

Best chance for the return of the monsoon flow looks to be Wednesday...with an even deeper flow by the end of the week.

Most of the active weather will be in Arizona but could spread into southern Nevada.

The UV Index for Saturday will be 11 or extreme.

