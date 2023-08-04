Forecast Outlook -08/04/23

A much drier air mass will be in place for the weekend bringing us wall-to-wall sunshine Friday through Sunday. Friday’s forecast high is 104° with Saturday at 107° and Sunday at 108°. After a cooler couple of days earlier this weekend, we’ll keep it near to above average through next week.

We’ll see a light breeze in the afternoon for Friday and Saturday that will be around 15-20 MPH. Sunday’s southwest wind in the afternoon will be a little stronger at 20-30 MPH.

Long-range forecast models are hinting at the potential for a little more monsoon moisture Thursday through Saturday next week. That could bring some isolated showers and storms back into the mix around Southern Nevada.

