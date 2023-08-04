Forecast Outlook -08/04/23

Last Weekend of Summer for Clark County Students!
FOX5 Weather
FOX5 Weather(FOX5)
By Matt Gontarek
Published: Aug. 4, 2023 at 4:14 AM PDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

A much drier air mass will be in place for the weekend bringing us wall-to-wall sunshine Friday through Sunday. Friday’s forecast high is 104° with Saturday at 107° and Sunday at 108°. After a cooler couple of days earlier this weekend, we’ll keep it near to above average through next week.

We’ll see a light breeze in the afternoon for Friday and Saturday that will be around 15-20 MPH. Sunday’s southwest wind in the afternoon will be a little stronger at 20-30 MPH.

Long-range forecast models are hinting at the potential for a little more monsoon moisture Thursday through Saturday next week. That could bring some isolated showers and storms back into the mix around Southern Nevada.

Copyright 2023 KVVU. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Multiple people dead after stolen car splits in half in North Las Vegas single-vehicle crash
Multiple people dead after single-vehicle crash involving stolen car in North Las Vegas
Opening date set for Durango Resort in southwest Las Vegas Valley
Opening date set for Durango Resort in southwest Las Vegas Valley
A vehicle with the Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department is seen in this FOX5 file photo.
Las Vegas police investigate after person shot near business in southwest valley
Since a crucial COVID-19 protection expired in June, landlords can proceed with evictions, even...
Surge of evictions coming to Las Vegas Valley after protections expire, new resources available
Emma Kusak
Teen accused of killing man in hotel room on Las Vegas Strip appears in court

Latest News

FOX5 News at 10pm-1030pm
Thursday, August 3 EVENING weather update
FOX5 Weather
Forecast Outlook - 08/04/23
FOX5 News at 10pm-1030pm
Wednesday, August 2 EVENING weather update
FOX5 Weather
Forecast Outlook - 08/03/23