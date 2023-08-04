Death Valley National Park reaches 17 straight days over 120 degrees

LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - Furnace Creek seems to be living up to its name.

From July 14 through 30, Death Valley National Park tied the third longest heat wave in the park’s history with daily highs of 120 degrees or more.

During the 17-day period, highs were recorded at 121 to 128 degrees with low temperatures overnight from 90 to 102 degrees.

It is the longest streak of such temperatures in 94 years.

Preliminary data suggests July of this year will be the second hottest July on record with an average temperature of 107.6 degrees, second only to 108.1 in 2018.

“In Death Valley, seven of the 10 hottest summers on record have come in the last 10 years. Many of the plants and animals that live in Death Valley are living at the edge of survival. Even a slight increase in temperature or change in weather patterns could have negative impact on plant and animal populations,” a spokesperson said in a release issued Friday.

“There may be no better example of these impacts then the famed Great basin bristlecone pines. Bristlecones in the park are at the extreme southwestern edge of their range, making them uniquely vulnerable to climate change. Bristlecones were previously thought to be highly resistant to bark beetle attacks, but reduced annual precipitation, prolonged drought, and warmer winter temperatures have made these trees increasingly vulnerable resulting in a 70% mortality rate on the eastern slopes of Telescope Peak over the past decade.”

Travelers to Death Valley are advised to come prepared. Make sure you drink about 4 liters per person per day, eat salty snacks, stay on paved roads and do not hike at lower elevations after 10 a.m.

