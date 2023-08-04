CCSD changes grading policy for middle, high school students

LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - The Clark County School District is implementing a “Grading Reform Initiative” which will remove behavioral factors from how their grades are calculated - like if an assignment is late.

The district also stressed that this is not similar to a “no fail” policy. Students grades 1-12 can still receive an “F” grade.

Middle and high school students who don’t turn in an assignment will receive an “M” in the grade book, which is equivalent to zero points. Unlike last year, in which an assignment not turned in would still result in a minimum of 50%.

“Students are still expected to meet deadlines and demonstrate appropriate behaviors. These behavior expectations will not be reflected in academic grades. Students will also have the opportunity to revise and/or retake tests to encourage continued academic growth in areas they may not have fully understood the first time,” the district explains on its website.

CCSD grading scale (CCSD)

Part of the initiative includes “removing behavior from the grading process” so that academic performance will be the only factor included in student grades.

Students’ grades will not be penalized because of late work, participation, responsibility, and other factors.

“Elementary students who have provided no evidence of learning will be assigned an “M” for the missing assignment which carries a value of 50%.

Secondary students - like in middle and high school - who have provided no evidence of learning will be assigned an “M” for the missing assignment which carries a value of zero percent.

Once the missing work is submitted, the “M” is replaced with a score reflecting the student’s academic performance. The “L” late flag is then added to the assignment to communicate student behavior separately from the academic grade.”

The district said they are making the change because students and educators have been struggling with inconsistent grading policies when transitioning from school to school.

Student behavior will be graded separately on report cards and will be shared throughout the term just like academic grades already are.

Copyright 2023 KVVU. All rights reserved.