7-year-old boy found shot to death; mom charged with murder, police say

Shannon Renee Karr was taken into custody and charged with capital murder, police said.
Shannon Renee Karr was taken into custody and charged with capital murder, police said.(Lawrence County Jail)
By WAFF 48 Digital Staff and Gray News staff
Published: Aug. 4, 2023 at 6:35 AM PDT|Updated: 29 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MOULTON, Ala. (WAFF/Gray News) - A Moulton mother was arrested for capital murder on Friday morning after a shooting investigation involving the death of her son.

Lawrence County Coroner Scott Norwood confirmed a 7-year-old male was found with two gunshot wounds at a Main Street home just before 3 a.m. He was pronounced dead on the scene.

Capt. Russell Graham of the Moulton Police Department said a 911 call was received from the home. When officers arrived, they said they found a woman outside the home who notified officers of the dead child in the home. The woman was identified as the mother of the boy.

Shannon Renee Karr was taken into custody and charged with capital murder.

Graham said the gunshot wounds were sustained from close range. The child’s body was taken from the scene for further autopsy.

Copyright 2023 WAFF via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Multiple people dead after stolen car splits in half in North Las Vegas single-vehicle crash
Multiple people dead after single-vehicle crash involving stolen car in North Las Vegas
Opening date set for Durango Resort in southwest Las Vegas Valley
Opening date set for Durango Resort in southwest Las Vegas Valley
A vehicle with the Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department is seen in this FOX5 file photo.
Las Vegas police investigate after person shot near business in southwest valley
Since a crucial COVID-19 protection expired in June, landlords can proceed with evictions, even...
Surge of evictions coming to Las Vegas Valley after protections expire, new resources available
Emma Kusak
Teen accused of killing man in hotel room on Las Vegas Strip appears in court

Latest News

Nine members of Congress wait to enter Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School, Friday, Aug. 4,...
Congressional delegation tours site of Parkland school massacre before experts recreate shooting inside
Free outdoor yoga to be offered at Lee Canyon on Fridays, Sundays in July
Free outdoor yoga to be offered at Lee Canyon in August
File - Driver Jose Viveros delivers beverages in the Little Tokyo district of Los Angeles,...
US hiring slows in July: Employers add a still-solid 187,000 jobs; unemployment dips to 3.5%
The Shade Tree Las Vegas shelter
Las Vegas women’s shelter seeking luggage donations to help its clients