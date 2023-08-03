Vegas Golden Knights announce ticket sale dates

Fans pack Toshiba Plaza as the Golden Knights won the Stanley Cup
Fans pack Toshiba Plaza as the Golden Knights won the Stanley Cup(FOX5)
By Michael Bell
Published: Aug. 3, 2023 at 10:49 AM PDT|Updated: 28 minutes ago
LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - The Las Vegas Golden Knights have announced Thursday the purchase information for 2023-2024 season tickets.

The Knights will play four preseason games and 41 regular-season games this season at T-Mobile Arena.

The online schedule can be found here.

Partial-plan memberships will be available for purchase beginning at 10 a.m. today. Partial-plan memberships give fans access to the same seat locations for 11 home games at a discounted rate from single-game tickets, along with other benefits. For more information on partial-plan memberships, fans can visit here.

Group tickets for all home games will be available beginning on Thursday, August 17 at 10 a.m. PT. Groups interested in attending a game this season can place a deposit to gain priority access to group tickets and more information is available here.

VEGAS GOLDEN KNIGHTS 2023-24 TICKET PURCHASE & PRESEASON DATES

Partial-plan memberships – Thursday, August 3

Group tickets – Thursday, August 10

Preseason four-game package – Monday, August 14

Single-game tickets – Tuesday, August 22

VGK vs. LAK (Presented by FOX Sports Las Vegas) – Wednesday, September 27

VGK vs. ARI (Presented by Deportes Vegas) – Friday, September 29

VGK vs. SJS (Presented by GHOST Energy) – Tuesday, October 3

VGK vs. COL (Presented by Toyota) – Thursday, October 5

