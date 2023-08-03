Vegas Golden Knights announce ticket sale dates

LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - The Las Vegas Golden Knights have announced Thursday the purchase information for 2023-2024 season tickets.

The Knights will play four preseason games and 41 regular-season games this season at T-Mobile Arena.

The online schedule can be found here.

Partial-plan memberships will be available for purchase beginning at 10 a.m. today. Partial-plan memberships give fans access to the same seat locations for 11 home games at a discounted rate from single-game tickets, along with other benefits. For more information on partial-plan memberships, fans can visit here.

Group tickets for all home games will be available beginning on Thursday, August 17 at 10 a.m. PT. Groups interested in attending a game this season can place a deposit to gain priority access to group tickets and more information is available here.

VEGAS GOLDEN KNIGHTS 2023-24 TICKET PURCHASE & PRESEASON DATES

Partial-plan memberships – Thursday, August 3

Group tickets – Thursday, August 10

Preseason four-game package – Monday, August 14

Single-game tickets – Tuesday, August 22

VGK vs. LAK (Presented by FOX Sports Las Vegas) – Wednesday, September 27

VGK vs. ARI (Presented by Deportes Vegas) – Friday, September 29

VGK vs. SJS (Presented by GHOST Energy) – Tuesday, October 3

VGK vs. COL (Presented by Toyota) – Thursday, October 5

