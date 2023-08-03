Opening date set for Durango Resort in southwest Las Vegas Valley

By Caitlin Lilly
Published: Aug. 3, 2023 at 2:16 PM PDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - Station Casinos on Thursday announced it has set an anticipated targeted opening date for its new property in the southwest Las Vegas Valley.

According to a news release, the new property, Durango Casino & Resort, is set to open its doors on Monday, Nov. 20.

Station Casinos noted that the opening is pending regulatory approval.

According to the company, Durango Resort “will offer tourists and locals an exceptional gaming experience, personalized hospitality, premier restaurants, and convenient access along the I-215.”

Upon opening, Station Casinos says Durango Resort will feature over 200 hotel rooms, convention and meeting spaces, a resort pool with cabanas, outdoor social areas and free parking. The property is set to feature 15 restaurants, including four signature outlets and a food hall.

