No charges to be filed in Cardi B microphone throwing incident

Cardi B fights back after a concert goer throws a drink at her during her Las Vegas performance.
By Michael Bell
Published: Aug. 3, 2023 at 3:39 PM PDT|Updated: 11 minutes ago
LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - No charges will be filed against anyone after an incident last Saturday with Cardi B being drenched with a fan’s drink before she returned the favor by hurling a microphone, according to authorities.

In a viral video, Cardi B - real name Belcalis Marlenis Almánzar Cephu - was performing a song when a concertgoer threw a drink at her.

WATCH: Concertgoer throws drink at Cardi B; she hurls microphone at them

Cardi B responded in kind by throwing her microphone at the person as security guards rushed the area.

On Thursday, the Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department issued the following statement:

“After a thorough review of this case and with the consultation from the Clark County District Attorney’s Office, this case has been closed as having insufficient evidence. No charges will be filed in relation to this case.”

