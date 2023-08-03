Multiple people dead after single-vehicle crash involving stolen car in North Las Vegas

LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - The North Las Vegas Police Department is investigating a crash involving a stolen vehicle that occurred late Wednesday night and had multiple fatalities.

According to North Las Vegas police, at around 11:57 p.m. Wednesday, officers responded to the intersection of N. Martin Luther King Boulevard and E. Carey Avenue after reports of a single-vehicle crash.

The Fatal Traffic Detail from Las Vegas police also responded as both agencies share jurisdictional boundaries in that intersection. The investigation determined that the collision initiated in NLVPD’s jurisdiction before crossing into LVMPD’s area.

According to the preliminary details from North Las Vegas police’s Major Collision Investigation Unit, a red 2017 Kia Soul was traveling southbound on Martin Luther King Boulevard and was approaching Carey Avenue at a high rate of speed. Just prior to the intersection, police said the Kia Soul began to lose control and eventually left the roadway and struck a light pole on the southwest coroner of the intersection.

Due to the impact of the collision with the light pole, police said the Kia Soul was cut in half.

Police also noted that it was later determined that the Kia Soul had been a reported stolen vehicle out of the Henderson Police Department’s Jurisdiction.

NLVPD said it was determined that the vehicle had five occupants at the time of the crash, two of which were pronounced deceased at the scene. A third occupant was pronounced deceased while in route to the hospital, police said. Two other occupants were transported to University Medical Center with serious, life-threatening injuries and are currently listed in critical condition, the department advised.

Police do not currently have the ages of those involved in the crash. The identities of the victims will be released by the Clark County Coroner’s office after the notification of their next of kin.

The investigation is still on-going investigation. Anyone who may have information about this crash is asked to contact the North Las Vegas Police Department by phone at 702-633-9111. To remain anonymous, contact Crime Stoppers by phone at 702-385-5555, or on the internet at www.crimestoppersofnv.com.

