Motorcyclist killed in crash in far northeast Las Vegas Valley Thursday morning

Nevada State Police cruiser contest photo.
Nevada State Police cruiser contest photo.(Nevada State Police)
By FOX5 Staff
Published: Aug. 3, 2023 at 9:53 AM PDT|Updated: 9 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - Nevada State Police are investigating after a motorcyclist was killed in a crash in the far northeast Las Vegas Valley early Thursday morning.

According to police, at approximately 6:30 a.m., troopers responded to SR604 (Las Vegas Boulevard), just north of Speedway, for reports of a crash.

Upon arrival, police determined that a black motorcycle was traveling northbound on SR604 behind a commercial roll-off truck. There are only two travel lanes in the area, a northbound and southbound lane.

Police said the roll-off truck slowed to make a left turn across the southbound travel lane and into a dirt lot. As the vehicle was turning, authorities say the motorcycle made an unsafe lane change, traveling into the southbound lane in a possible attempt to pass the truck, ultimately striking the vehicle.

According to police, the motorcyclist, identified as an adult male, was ejected and succumbed to his injuries.

The driver of the roll-off truck remained at the scene and cooperated with authorities.

Closures of SR604/Apex southbound and SR604/Speedway northbound were in place while the investigation continued.

Copyright 2023 KVVU. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Visitor turns 75-cent bet into $91K after hitting jackpot at downtown Las Vegas casino
Visitor turns 75-cent bet into $91K after hitting jackpot at downtown Las Vegas casino
Emma Kusak
Teen accused of killing man in hotel room on Las Vegas Strip appears in court
Rene Ruiz
Ex-wrestling coach at North Las Vegas high school accused in sexual assault of student
Zippy’s sets opening date for first Las Vegas location
Zippy’s sets opening date for first-ever Las Vegas location
Is there less appetite for a Las Vegas buffet? The Rio’s new operators say so, won’t bring...
Shrinking appetite for Las Vegas buffets? New operators won’t bring back Rio’s famous buffet

Latest News

Henderson baseball team heading to regional Little League World Series tournament
Henderson baseball team heading to regional Little League World Series tournament
Damon Arnette
Judge: Ex-Raiders player Damon Arnette must appear in court for plea deal in felony Las Vegas gun case
Multiple people dead after stolen car splits in half in North Las Vegas single-vehicle crash
Multiple people dead after stolen car splits in half in North Las Vegas single-vehicle crash
Multiple people dead after stolen car splits in half in North Las Vegas single-vehicle crash
Multiple people dead after single-vehicle crash involving stolen car in North Las Vegas