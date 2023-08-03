Motorcyclist killed in crash in far northeast Las Vegas Valley Thursday morning

LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - Nevada State Police are investigating after a motorcyclist was killed in a crash in the far northeast Las Vegas Valley early Thursday morning.

According to police, at approximately 6:30 a.m., troopers responded to SR604 (Las Vegas Boulevard), just north of Speedway, for reports of a crash.

Upon arrival, police determined that a black motorcycle was traveling northbound on SR604 behind a commercial roll-off truck. There are only two travel lanes in the area, a northbound and southbound lane.

Police said the roll-off truck slowed to make a left turn across the southbound travel lane and into a dirt lot. As the vehicle was turning, authorities say the motorcycle made an unsafe lane change, traveling into the southbound lane in a possible attempt to pass the truck, ultimately striking the vehicle.

According to police, the motorcyclist, identified as an adult male, was ejected and succumbed to his injuries.

The driver of the roll-off truck remained at the scene and cooperated with authorities.

Closures of SR604/Apex southbound and SR604/Speedway northbound were in place while the investigation continued.

