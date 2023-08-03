Low-cost electric cars coming to underserved communities in Las Vegas Valley

The City of Las Vegas has approved the plans for an Oregon non-profit called Forth to implement electric cars and charging stations at two locations.
By Dani Masten
Published: Aug. 2, 2023 at 6:32 PM PDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
The mission of the organization is to electrify and eliminate barriers to access to transportation.

“We envision a world where clean and equitable transportation systems move everything and everyone,” said Stefenie Griggs, Forth program manager.

Forth provides affordable electric vehicles and charging stations to people living in low-income areas through a program called the Affordable Mobility Platform.

“Members who participate in the system can access a car when they need to without having to pay the cost of maintenance, repairs or insurance,” Griggs explained.

Members must be at least 21 years old and can reserve a car through an app.

“They have to have a relatively clean driving record,” said Griggs. “We do run a motor vehicle check just to make sure their license is valid.”

The City of Las Vegas agreed to allow Forth to operate at two locations.

One station will be at the Doolittle Community Center located near Lake Mead and MLK. The other will be the Mirabelli Community Center near Jones and US95. Both locations will have one car that costs about $5 an hour to rent.

“We really just hope to complement existing public transportation infrastructure,” said Griggs.

She said that the City of Las Vegas and NV Energy will be in charge of the charging station and Forth will supply the cars. The project will be funded through an NV Energy electrification program and through money Forth received from the Department of Energy.

The city said it is still working with NV Energy on the details of the charging stations for the two locations. That part of the agreement has not been finalized. The stations could be up and running by the end of this year or early next year, according to Forth.

The program is already implemented in different cities across the pacific northwest in Oregon and Washington. Any money generated is invested right back into the program.

