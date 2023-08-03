Lizzo says she is ‘hurt’ by suit filed by former dancers

Lizzo performs on day two of the BottleRock Napa Valley Music Festival on Saturday, May 27,...
Lizzo performs on day two of the BottleRock Napa Valley Music Festival on Saturday, May 27, 2023, at the Napa Valley Expo in Napa, California.(Photo by Amy Harris/Invision/AP)
By CNN Newsource Staff
Published: Aug. 3, 2023 at 6:27 AM PDT|Updated: 13 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) - R&B pop star Lizzo says she is “hurt” by the allegations in the lawsuit filed against her.

Three former dancers claimed they were subjected to a hostile work environment and harassment while they were on the Grammy-winner’s dance team.

In the suit, one of the plaintiffs said she was encouraged by Lizzo to “touch the nude performers” at an Amsterdam club while on tour.

Another plaintiff said Lizzo questioned her commitment to the team and made “thinly veiled” concerns about the dancer’s “weight gain” before firing her.

Former Lizzo dancer says the experience was "really crazy." (Credit: KCAL, KCBS via CNN Newsource)

Lizzo is known for her uplifting messages and advocacy for body positivity.

She said these stories are coming from former employees who have already publicly admitted to unprofessional behavior on tour.

Lizzo added there is nothing she takes more seriously than the respect women deserve in the world.

Copyright 2023 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Visitor turns 75-cent bet into $91K after hitting jackpot at downtown Las Vegas casino
Visitor turns 75-cent bet into $91K after hitting jackpot at downtown Las Vegas casino
Emma Kusak
Teen accused of killing man in hotel room on Las Vegas Strip appears in court
Rene Ruiz
Ex-wrestling coach at North Las Vegas high school accused in sexual assault of student
Is there less appetite for a Las Vegas buffet? The Rio’s new operators say so, won’t bring...
Shrinking appetite for Las Vegas buffets? New operators won’t bring back Rio’s famous buffet
Zippy’s sets opening date for first Las Vegas location
Zippy’s sets opening date for first-ever Las Vegas location

Latest News

Multiple people dead after single-vehicle crash involving stolen car in North Las Vegas
Multiple people dead after single-vehicle crash involving stolen car in North Las Vegas
Freddie Mercury's signature crown worn throughout the 'Magic' Tour, on display at Sotheby's...
Freddie Mercury’s beloved piano, song drafts and hundreds of personal items to go on sale
Former Lizzo dancer says the experience was "really crazy." (Credit: KCAL, KCBS via CNN...
Lizzo sued by former tour dancers
Guardsmen patrol as workers continue to deploy large buoys to be used as a border barrier along...
Mexico recovers 2 bodies from the Rio Grande, one found near a floating barrier that Texas installed