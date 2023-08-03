Las Vegas police share tips for getting the kids to school on time - without getting a ticket

LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - It is easier said than done but making a little extra time to avoid the journey to school rush can make a huge difference - both for the kids and you.

As the academic year for Clark County Community Schools begins Monday, the Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department shared some tips.

Lt. Bryan Zink with the CCSD Police Department said all drivers should be aware that come Monday there will be more than 300,000 students returning to school, with about 3,000 teachers and support staff also joining traffic among 1,500 buses.

“We know there is a lot of road construction going on throughout the valley and as always we are asking everyone to plan ahead. If you haven’t done that drive before, practice it over the weekend. If you’ve never taken your kid to school, drive up to the school and show them where they are going to be so there is no delay in dropping them off. And please, please, please pay attention to the flashing yellow lights and signs,” Zink said.

LVMPD Sgt. Miguel Garcia said that just like any other year, the LVMPD will have their back-to-school intiatives when it comes to traffic enforcement.

An emphasis will be made to have extra officers on patrol in school areas to make sure speed limits are being enforced in school zones.

“We want to remind people that infractions in a school zone that will get you a ticket are things like doing a U-turn, or overtaking. The slowest car sets the speed limit in a school zone - if you overtake that car, that’s an automatic ticket,” Garcia said.

Zink added that the more prepared you are, the less chance you’ll end up in a hurry.

“When we’re in a hurry, that’s when we make mistakes and are not paying attention to the school zones and kids running in the street,” he said.

