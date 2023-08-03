Las Vegas police investigate after person shot near business in southwest valley

A vehicle with the Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department is seen in this FOX5 file photo.
(FOX5)
By FOX5 Staff
Published: Aug. 3, 2023 at 1:53 PM PDT|Updated: 25 minutes ago
LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - The Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department is investigating after a person was shot Thursday afternoon in the southwest valley.

According to police, the incident occurred at about 12:09 p.m. near a business in the 7200 block of Arroyo Crossing Parkway.

Police said that at this time, it appears one person was hit by gunfire and is being treated at a local hospital.

LVMPD advises to avoid the area as the incident remains under investigation.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

