Highest-rated barbecue restaurants in Las Vegas, according to Yelp

(Stacker) - Barbecue, also known as BBQ for short, has captivated the taste buds of millions of people across the world; its smell, a quintessential part of backyard parties and long, lazy holiday weekends. This cooking method involves slow cooking and smoking meat over an open flame or heat source. Beyond the slab of baby back ribs and brisket that we’re probably familiar with, barbecue has a long history dating back centuries and is rooted in various cultures.

The earliest origins of barbecue can be traced back to the Taino people, who were Indigenous to the Caribbean. By the 19th century, the technique became widespread in the American South, primarily using pork. Taino people didn’t use the word barbecue. Instead, this method of cooking food over a raised wooden grate was referred to as barbacoa.

As time passed, techniques and flavors evolved as a result of colonization, globalization, and advancements in technology. Today, barbecue has become a beloved food all over the world. In the United States, there are four distinct styles: Memphis, North Carolina, Kansas City, and Texas BBQ. Memphis is renowned for pulled pork; North Carolina for smoked pork infused in vinegar sauce; Kansas City for dry-rubbed meats, and Texas for grilled brisket.

No matter the style, however, barbecue can be enjoyed anywhere, but if you’re specifically looking for the best places to enjoy the savory and mouthwatering delights, Stacker compiled a list of the highest-rated barbecue restaurants in Las Vegas using data from Yelp. Rankings factor in the average rating and number of reviews. Keep reading to see if your favorite spot made the list.

#30. Nalsso Korean BBQ

- Rating: 4.5/5 (470 reviews)

- Price level: $$$

- Address: 4480 Spring Mountain Rd Ste 300 Las Vegas, NV 89102

- Categories: Korean, Barbecue, Sushi Bars

#29. Smoke & Fire

- Rating: 4.5/5 (839 reviews)

- Price level: $$

- Address: 3315 E Russell Rd Ste A5 Las Vegas, NV 89120

- Categories: Barbecue, American (Traditional), Caterers

#28. BackYard BBQ

- Rating: 5.0/5 (3 reviews)

- Price level: $- Address: Las Vegas, NV 89102

- Categories: Barbecue, Caterers, Food Trucks

#27. Barbacoa Hidalguense

- Rating: 5.0/5 (3 reviews)

- Address: 2930 N Las Vegas Blvd Ste 37-38 North Las Vegas, NV 89109

- Categories: Barbecue, Food Stands, Mexican

#26. Red Rice

- Rating: 4.5/5 (753 reviews)

- Price level: $$

- Address: 9400 S Eastern Ave Ste 106A Las Vegas, NV 89123

- Categories: Barbecue, Guamanian

#25. Mama Bird

- Rating: 4.5/5 (144 reviews)

- Price level: $$

- Address: 9742 W Maule Ave Las Vegas, NV 89148

- Categories: Southern, Barbecue, Breakfast & Brunch

#24. Unko Frank’s Hawaiian BBQ

- Rating: 4.5/5 (193 reviews)

- Price level: $$

- Address: 7780 S Jones Blvd Ste 103 Las Vegas, NV 89139

- Categories: Hawaiian, Barbecue

#23. Mr BBQ

- Rating: 4.5/5 (207 reviews)

- Price level: $$$

- Address: 4240 Spring Mountain Rd Ste 101 Las Vegas, NV 89102

- Categories: Korean, Barbecue

#22. Gangnam Asian BBQ Dining

- Rating: 4.5/5 (6071 reviews)

- Price level: $$$

- Address: 4480 Paradise Rd Ste 600 Las Vegas, NV 89169

- Categories: Japanese, Korean, Barbecue

#21. Q Bistro

- Rating: 4.5/5 (1175 reviews)

- Price level: $$

- Address: 3400 S Jones Blvd Ste 12 Las Vegas, NV 89146

- Categories: Korean, Chicken Wings, Barbecue

#20. Hobak Korean BBQ

- Rating: 4.5/5 (2683 reviews)

- Price level: $$$

- Address: 5808 Spring Mountain Rd Ste 101 Las Vegas, NV 89146

- Categories: Korean, Barbecue

#19. Tunu Fixxx

- Rating: 4.5/5 (15 reviews)

- Price level: $$

- Address: 6850 N Durango Dr Las Vegas, NV 89149

- Categories: Food Trucks, Guamanian, Barbecue

#18. 8oz Korean Steakhouse and Bar

- Rating: 4.5/5 (697 reviews)

- Price level: $$

- Address: 4545 Spring Mountain Rd Ste B105 Las Vegas, NV 89102

- Categories: Korean, Barbecue, Steakhouses

#17. Shin Yakiniku Japanese BBQ

- Rating: 4.5/5 (31 reviews)

- Address: 5865 Spring Mountain Rd Ste 145 Las Vegas, NV 89146

- Categories: Barbecue, Japanese

#16. Texas Meltz

- Rating: 4.5/5 (346 reviews)

- Price level: $$

- Address: 4604 W Sahara Ave Ste 6 Las Vegas, NV 89102

- Categories: Sandwiches, Fast Food, Barbecue

#15. Monti’s Smokehouse BBQ

- Rating: 4.5/5 (129 reviews)

- Price level: $$

- Address: 6320 E Charleston Blvd Las Vegas, NV 89142

- Categories: Food Trucks, Barbecue

#14. 888 Korean BBQ

- Rating: 4.5/5 (3483 reviews)

- Price level: $$- Address: 4215 Spring Mountain Rd B107 Las Vegas, NV 89102

- Categories: Korean, Barbecue

#13. Samurai Japanese BBQ and Grill

- Rating: 4.5/5 (281 reviews)

- Price level: $$$

- Address: 3650 S Decatur Blvd Ste 26 Las Vegas, NV 89103

- Categories: Japanese, Barbecue, Seafood

#12. Holy Smoke Bbq

- Rating: 4.5/5 (44 reviews)

- Price level: $

- Address: 2605 S Decatur Blvd Las Vegas, NV 89102

- Categories: Barbecue

#11. Oming’s Kitchen

- Rating: 4.5/5 (22 reviews)

- Price level: $$

- Address: 2232 S Nellis Blvd Las Vegas, NV 89104-

Categories: Barbecue, Filipino, Breakfast & Brunch

#10. Wild Fig BBQ

- Rating: 4.5/5 (185 reviews)

- Price level: $$

- Address: 9555 Del Webb Blvd Las Vegas, NV 89134

- Categories: Barbecue, American (Traditional)

#9. Lefty-J’s Island Favorites

- Rating: 5.0/5 (877 reviews)

- Price level: $$

- Address: 860 E Twain Ave Ste 102 Las Vegas, NV 89169

- Categories: Filipino, Hawaiian, Barbecue

#8. Nalsso Korean BBQ @ Sunset

- Rating: 5.0/5 (103 reviews)

- Price level: $$$

- Address: 6415 S Fort Apache Rd Las Vegas, NV 89148

- Categories: Sushi Bars, Korean, Barbecue

#7. Daeho kalbijim & beef soup - Las Vegas

- Rating: 5.0/5 (70 reviews)

- Address: 2580 S Decatur Blvd Ste 5 Las Vegas, NV 89102

- Categories: Barbecue, Korean, Noodles

#6. Island Comfort

- Rating: 5.0/5 (51 reviews)

- Address: 3231 N Decatur Blvd Ste122 Las Vegas, NV 89130

- Categories: Barbecue, Comfort Food

#5. 888 Japanese BBQ

- Rating: 5.0/5 (3241 reviews)

- Price level: $$$

- Address: 3550 S Decatur Blvd Las Vegas, NV 89103

- Categories: Barbecue, Japanese

#4. Clayton Street Barbecue & Catering

- Rating: 5.0/5 (6 reviews)

- Address: 8570 W Lake Mead Blvd Las Vegas, NV 89128

- Categories: Food Trucks, Barbecue, Caterers

#3. Frankie D’s Bar-B-Que

- Rating: 5.0/5 (45 reviews)

- Price level: $$

- Address: North Las Vegas, NV 89032

- Categories: Barbecue, Food Trucks

#2. Pampas To Go

- Rating: 5.0/5 (9 reviews)

- Address: 3663 S Las Vegas Blvd 610-B Ste 610-B Las Vegas, NV 89109

- Categories: Barbecue, Salad, Sandwiches

#1. Lando’s Smoked Shack

- Rating: 5.0/5 (7 reviews)

- Address: Las Vegas, NV 89142

- Categories: Barbecue, Food Delivery Services

