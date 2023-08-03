Henderson baseball team heading to regional Little League World Series tournament

LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - For the first time ever, the Henderson Little League baseball team won the Nevada State Championship and has a chance to qualify for the Little League World Series.

After winning a district title, the boys then took a trip up north and won again, becoming Nevada State Champions.

“It was crazy everyone jumping up and down, throwing gloves, It’s never happened before for us,” said Logan Levasseur.

This weekend, the team will head to California to compete in the Little League World Series Regional Tournament. If they win there, the local 12-year-olds will move on to Williamsport, Pennsylvania, to compete in the Little League World Series.

The team’s first game this weekend is Sunday at 9 a.m. against Montana.

As the trip is an expensive one for the boy’s to make, the team has set up a GoFundMe account to help with expenses.

