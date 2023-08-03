Forecast Outlook - 08/03/23

After an active few days of monsoon showers and thunderstorms, skies will be mostly sunny on Thursday with a forecast high at 103° in Las Vegas. A dry southwesterly wind will push moisture into Arizona and New Mexico.

A much drier air mass will be in place for the weekend bringing us wall-to-wall sunshine Friday through Sunday. Friday’s forecast high is 104° with Saturday at 107° and Sunday at 108°.

The sunshine stays with us through early next week with an afternoon breeze each day. Long-range forecast models are hinting at the potential for a little more monsoon moisture Thursday through Saturday next week. That could bring some isolated showers and storms back into the mix around Southern Nevada.

