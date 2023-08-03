Firefighters work to limit environmental damage as they battle York fire

LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) -Some Joshua trees have a pink coating in a couple of spots around the York fire near Searchlight, and that is something that firefighting crews say they’re trying to limit.

“If the retardant is not needed, then we’re not using that as a tool,” said Todd McDivitt of California Incident Management Team 13. “It’s really for our emergency purposes, if the fire does get up and start running towards the structures and things.”

One of those emergencies happened on Sunday. Fire information officials confirmed to FOX5 that a plane dropped fire retardant near a pair of homes off Ivanpah and Hart Mine roads. They say that slowed the fire enough to allow firefighters to respond on the ground.

Crews knocked down the flames, only yards away from the homes, and saved both. Firefighters also dropped retardant around the historic Walking Box Ranch. Crews managed to keep the fire several miles away from the ranch.

When wildfires flare up, crews will clear vegetation by hand or use heavy equipment such as bulldozers to cut containment lines. The hope is that a fire will stop or slow down when it hits a cleared area.

“We will put in line if we need to, but the majority of the work is really trying to keep the aesthetics and keeping the fire in place without disrupting so much of the environment,” said McDivitt. “It’s already been disrupted with the fire, so we’re trying to do our due diligence.”

While the York fire has scorched thousands of Joshua trees, FOX5 saw several areas where fire crews kept the fire from crossing the road south of the Walking Box Ranch. That resulted in thousands of Joshua trees being saved, along with mule deer and desert tortoise habitats. Information officials say the York fire did burn one old cabin and some outbuildings.

