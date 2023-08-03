Cost for family to attend Raiders game in Las Vegas is most expensive in NFL, study says

LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - With the start of the NFL season quickly approaching, many fans will start thinking about attending a game at their team’s stadium.

For fans of the Raiders, attending a game at Allegiant Stadium in Las Vegas is far from cheap. In fact, a new report found it to be the most expensive in the league for families.

Website PickWise analyzed the total price of four tickets, four hot dogs, two small beers, two small soft drinks, two souvenir hats and one parking spot for teams across the league.

“If a trip to Sin City wasn’t expensive enough, you won’t find another stadium with higher ticket costs,” the website said in its study.

As one might expect, the Raiders came in as the most expensive on PickWise’s report, with the total cost sitting at $732.36.

In terms of the Raiders and Allegiant Stadium, PickWise determined the following prices:

Non-premium ticket: $153.47 each

Hot dog: $3

Beer (small): $10

Soda (small): $3

Team hat: $21.99

Parking: $36.50

On the opposite end of the spectrum, according to the study, the cheapest stadium for a family of four to attend a game at goes to the Buffalo Bills with a total of $508.10.

To view the full report, visit: https://www.pickswise.com/nfl/best-football-stadiums-for-families/.

