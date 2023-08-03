City of Henderson patrols for water waste

LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - The push to cut back on water use in Southern Nevada continues. The City of Henderson is taking action with their water conservation program, patrolling and letting people know if they are wasting water. Thursday, FOX5 rode along.

“Someone just watering their lawn for an additional five minutes can cause an excessive water runoff,” said Water Conservation Program Assistant Stephanie Beltran while driving through neighborhoods in Henderson, looking for water where it shouldn’t be.

“Look at the street gutters, if those are full of water on a sunny day, it is likely to be water waste,” Beltran explained. It didn’t take her long to find it.

“We can see there is water runoff in this gutter and what we do, we try to chase this to the water waste source,” Beltran demonstrated quickly tracking down where the water was coming from.

“You can see here there is algae formation, so that means this has been occurring for some time now and it may be an irrigation malfunction,” Beltran reported. To let the property owner know, Beltran left a red flag marker at the problem spot. Beltran shared while she is telling people they might be doing something wrong, most property owners welcome the information.

“The reality is most people aren’t watching their lawns being watered. They might not know about their sprinkler heads being broken or some type of leak occurring, so they are usually unaware and really eager to fix the problem,” Beltran stated. While the city can impose fines for things like watering outside assigned watering days, their priority is to get the water waste stopped as quickly as possible.

“That is water we will never see again. It’s going to evaporate. It is going into our storm drains and it will never be recycled again so we are trying to avoid that and set up our city to be sustainable,” Beltran contended.

The city says they most often learn about water waste from tipsters. If you see water waste, something like a broken sprinkler, you can download the City of Henderson app where it is easy to report your exact location and even take pictures of the problem.

The biggest fines for repeat water wasters in the city more than $5,000. What can you do to ensure you are not one of them? Here’s a link to the city’s rules and regulations: CITY OF HENDERSON RULES AND REGULATIONS

