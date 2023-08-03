CCSD explains its stance on SB231′s $250 million for teachers

CCSD held an orientation event for new teachers on July 27for(FOX5)
By C.C. McCandless
Published: Aug. 2, 2023 at 5:49 PM PDT|Updated: 38 minutes ago
LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - As the Clark County School District and the Clark County Educators Association continue to try to find common ground in contract negotiations for local teachers, CCSD explained their position on a bill involving $250 million.

A summary of Nevada SB231 notes that the bill “makes appropriations to the Interim Finance Committee for allocation to school districts that budget salary increases for certain employees and to the Department of Education for certain personnel costs.”

CCSD raised the concern that “SB231 only provides for one-time matching funds which cannot be used for recurring expenses.” It noted that “the legislature could have resolved this” by adding $250 million in matching dollars from SB231 into the Pupil-Centered Funding Plan, which the District uses to pay for recurring personnel expenses. CCSD said that “this would have made the additional $250 million like ‘any funding appropriated by the Legislature’ for the two-year biennial budget.

CCSD added that because the legislature chose not to do that, there is no commitment to fund the additional $250 million past June, 2025.

CCSD ‘forced to take legal action’ due to CCEA’s threat of strike

“This is the crux of the issue with using the SB 231 funds,” CCSD stated. “As the CCEA demands salary increases that extend past June 30, 2025.”

The District said it proposed that CCEA use its proportional share of the SB231 funds the District receives from the state for instructional employee salary increases for 2023-24 and 2024-25.

The statement added that CCSD “simply cannot commit at this time to continuing the SB231 pay increases after June 30, 2025, with no recurring revenues from which to pay them.”

“To do so would put the District in potential financial jeopardy,” the statement said in conclusion. “Instead, the District will continue to submit and follow balanced budgets as required by state law and good financial practices.”

Copyright 2023 KVVU. All rights reserved.

