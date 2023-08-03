Assault trial for actor Jonathan Majors postponed until September

Jonathan Majors, left, and Meagan Good, right, leave court after a hearing on his domestic...
Jonathan Majors, left, and Meagan Good, right, leave court after a hearing on his domestic violence case, Thursday, Aug. 3, 2023, in New York. (AP Photo/John Minchillo)(AP)
By The Associated Press
Published: Aug. 3, 2023 at 8:52 AM PDT|Updated: 23 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

NEW YORK (AP) — Actor Jonathan Majors’ domestic violence trial was postponed until at least Sept. 6 after New York City prosecutors asked Thursday for more time to prepare.

Majors, 33, appeared in court for what was to have been the start of his trial on charges stemming from a March confrontation with a woman who says he twisted her arm behind her back, struck her on the head and pushed her into a vehicle. The woman was treated at a hospital for minor neck and head injuries, including a cut to her ear.

Majors is charged with misdemeanors, including assault, and could be sentenced to as much as a year in jail if convicted.

The judge set a new tentative trial date of Sept. 6 after prosecutors from the Manhattan district attorney’s office requested more time for discovery.

“We look forward to presenting the full facts and evidence at trial,” said Doug Cohen, a spokesperson for the Manhattan District Attorney’s Office.

Majors walked out of the courtroom after the hearing, acknowledging some seated in the gallery. At one point he bumped his hand to his heart to a woman seated near the door.

Majors, who plays the villain Kang the Conqueror in the Marvel films, has denied the accusations.

Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Visitor turns 75-cent bet into $91K after hitting jackpot at downtown Las Vegas casino
Visitor turns 75-cent bet into $91K after hitting jackpot at downtown Las Vegas casino
Emma Kusak
Teen accused of killing man in hotel room on Las Vegas Strip appears in court
Rene Ruiz
Ex-wrestling coach at North Las Vegas high school accused in sexual assault of student
Zippy’s sets opening date for first Las Vegas location
Zippy’s sets opening date for first-ever Las Vegas location
Is there less appetite for a Las Vegas buffet? The Rio’s new operators say so, won’t bring...
Shrinking appetite for Las Vegas buffets? New operators won’t bring back Rio’s famous buffet

Latest News

FILE - Large waves crash into a seawall in Pacifica, Calif., on Jan. 6, 2023. Giant waves,...
Waves grow up to 13 feet tall in California as Earth warms, research finds
An unruly Delta passenger reportedly was taken into police custody after landing in New Orleans.
Bloody passenger subdued on Delta flight after threatening attendant, witness says
American-born conductor and composer Carl Davis thanks spectators during the Hollywood Night,...
Carl Davis, award-winning American composer behind many British TV shows and films, dies at 86
Kristen Kindl, Living Collections Coordinator at the Desert Botanical Garden, examines a...
Extreme heat in Phoenix is withering some of its famed saguaro cactuses, with no end in sight