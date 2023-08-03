18-year-old killed by tire in an interstate construction zone, coroner confirms

A teenager is dead after being hit by a tire in the I-75 construction zone near the Clays Ferry Bridge, according to the Fayette County coroner.
By WKYT News Staff and Debra Worley
Published: Aug. 3, 2023 at 9:09 AM PDT|Updated: 36 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT/Gray News) – An 18-year-old died after being hit by a tire in a construction zone on an interstate highway in Kentucky Wednesday night.

According to a police report, crews took Braxton Willoughby to the hospital, where the coroner pronounced him dead about an hour later.

The death report said a tire came off a vehicle passing the construction zone around 8 p.m. and hit Willoughby, causing traumatic injuries to his torso.

The report did not confirm whether he was working in the construction zone.

In July, a University of Kentucky student died after a tire from another vehicle came loose and hit her car on I-75 in northern Kentucky.

Copyright 2023 WKYT via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Visitor turns 75-cent bet into $91K after hitting jackpot at downtown Las Vegas casino
Visitor turns 75-cent bet into $91K after hitting jackpot at downtown Las Vegas casino
Emma Kusak
Teen accused of killing man in hotel room on Las Vegas Strip appears in court
Rene Ruiz
Ex-wrestling coach at North Las Vegas high school accused in sexual assault of student
Zippy’s sets opening date for first Las Vegas location
Zippy’s sets opening date for first-ever Las Vegas location
Is there less appetite for a Las Vegas buffet? The Rio’s new operators say so, won’t bring...
Shrinking appetite for Las Vegas buffets? New operators won’t bring back Rio’s famous buffet

Latest News

FILE - Large waves crash into a seawall in Pacifica, Calif., on Jan. 6, 2023. Giant waves,...
Waves grow up to 13 feet tall in California as Earth warms, research finds
An unruly Delta passenger reportedly was taken into police custody after landing in New Orleans.
Bloody passenger subdued on Delta flight after threatening attendant, witness says
American-born conductor and composer Carl Davis thanks spectators during the Hollywood Night,...
Carl Davis, award-winning American composer behind many British TV shows and films, dies at 86
Kristen Kindl, Living Collections Coordinator at the Desert Botanical Garden, examines a...
Extreme heat in Phoenix is withering some of its famed saguaro cactuses, with no end in sight
Jonathan Majors, left, and Meagan Good, right, leave court after a hearing on his domestic...
Assault trial for actor Jonathan Majors postponed until September