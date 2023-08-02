Zippy’s hosting hiring event for first-ever Las Vegas location

LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - Hawaii favorite Zippy’s on Tuesday announced that it will officially open its first-ever Las Vegas location later this year.

According to the eatery, the Las Vegas spot will open its doors on Tuesday, Oct. 10 at 10:10 a.m.

Located at 7095 Badura Avenue, the Las Vegas Zippy’s restaurant will mark the company’s first location outside of Hawaii.

Zippy’s is hosting a hiring event as it looks to fill positions ahead of the upcoming opening.

According to a news release, Zippy’s will hold a hiring event in Las Vegas on Tuesday, Aug. 15 from 9 a.m. until 6 p.m. The eatery says the hiring event will be held at the Zippy’s Hiring Center, 4590 S. Hualapai Way.

Zippy’s says it is hiring for all positions for the new eatery, including:

Back-of-house: cooks and utility



Front-of-house: servers, hosts/hostesses, bussers, and cashiers



Management: store managers and assistant managers



Central Kitchen: commissary cooks, bakers, and cake decorators

Zippy’s says it is “committed to investing in its team members’ professional development and offers competitive compensation packages, including health benefits, flexible schedules, and opportunities for advancement within the organization.”

Those interested in working at the eatery are asked to bring their resumes, I-9 identification documents, and be prepared for an interview.

For more information on the Las Vegas Zippy’s restaurant, visit: https://www.zippys.com/lasvegas/.

