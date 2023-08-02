TopGolf Hillsboro facing $15M lawsuit over child’s fractured skull

TopGolf Hillsboro file
TopGolf Hillsboro file(KPTV)
By FOX 12 Staff
Published: Aug. 2, 2023
HILLSBORO, Ore. (KPTV) - TopGolf Hillsboro is being sued for $15 million after a child suffered a fractured skull during a birthday party.

The lawsuit, which was filed in June 2023, claims that the 9-year-old boy was hit on the head with a golf club during a birthday party in November of 2021.

The child’s guardians say he was behind the range’s red safety line when the injury occurred. According to court documents, the boy “suffered a depressed skull fracture, orbital roof fracture, cerebral hemorrhage and traumatic brain injury.” The injuries required emergency neurosurgery including the implantation of three titanium plates.

The lawsuit claims that TopGolf “failed to take reasonable precautions to protect minors” and that the business knew of prior injuries and “failed to install physical safety barriers between the hitting area and the seating area.”

FOX 12 has reached out to TopGolf for comment on the lawsuit and are waiting to hear back.

