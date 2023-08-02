Southern Nevada Health District offering special vaccine clinic dates as first day of school approaches

Photo depicting a child receiving a vaccination
Photo depicting a child receiving a vaccination(MGN Online / SELF Magazine / CC BY 2.0)
By C.C. McCandless
Published: Aug. 1, 2023 at 5:21 PM PDT|Updated: 43 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - The first day of school in Clark County is less than one week away, and the Southern Nevada Health District (SNHD) is reminding parents and guardians that all students enrolled in Nevada public, private or charter schools must be up to date on mandatory vaccines before classes begin.

According to a media release, SNHD immunization clinics are offering expanded dates and times to accommodate the back-to-school rush, but appointments are required. Parents and guardians are urged to make an appointment now for their kindergartners, 7th and 12th graders.

Mandatory and recommended back-to-school vaccinations are available at the following SNHD locations by appointment only:

Main Public Health Center, 280 S. Decatur Blvd., Las Vegas, NV 89107

  • Monday – Thursday, 7 a.m. – 5:30 p.m. (closed noon – 1 p.m.) Special back-to-school dates and times at this location: Friday, August 4, 8 a.m. – 4:30 p.m. Saturday, August 5, 9 a.m. – 2 p.m.

East Las Vegas Public Health Center, 2950 E. Bonanza Rd., Las Vegas, NV 89101

  • Tuesday – Friday, 7 a.m. – 5:30 p.m. (closed noon – 1 p.m.) Special back-to-school date and time at this location: Monday, August 7, 8 a.m. – 4:30 p.m.

Henderson Public Health Center, 220 E. Horizon Dr., Ste. A, Henderson, NV 89015

  • Monday – Thursday, 7 a.m. – 5:30 p.m.

Mesquite Public Health Center, 150 N. Yucca St., Mesquite, NV 89027

  • Tuesday and Thursday, 8 a.m. – 4:30 p.m. (closed noon – 1 p.m.)
  • Special back-to-school date and time at this location: Friday, August 4, 8 a.m. – 4:30 p.m.

Back-to-school clinics for students 11-18 years old (Tdap, MCV4 and HPV vaccines only) are available at the following locations:

Fremont Public Health Center, 2830 E. Fremont St., Las Vegas, NV 89104

  • Monday – Friday, 8 a.m. – 5 p.m. Appointments are required; call (702) 759-1910 or visit www.snhd.info/bts

Boulevard Mall (in El Mercado), 3528 S. Maryland Parkway, Las Vegas, NV 89169

  • Tuesday – Friday, 11 a.m. – 5 p.m. The clinic is located in Suites 208-210 on Avenida Reforma. Appointments are required. Call (702) 759-1910 or visit www.snhd.info/bts

Parents vaccinating a child at an SNHD clinic should bring immunization records. Parents who cannot locate those records should contact their healthcare provider.

If their children were immunized in Nevada, parents can also visit Nevada WebIZ, a statewide immunization registry, at https://izrecord.nv.gov/public/Application/PublicPortal or call Nevada WebIZ at (775) 684-5954. Non-custodial adults may accompany a child; however, written consent must be provided to SNHD from the parent or guardian at the time of service.

SNHD accepts most insurance plans, but not all immunizations are covered by insurance. Vaccine costs vary based on the type of immunization required.

In addition to the vaccine costs, SNHD charges an administration fee of $20 per person for one vaccine and $8 for each additional vaccine. For more information, visit www.snhd.info/bts.

The following vaccinations are required for students enrolling in the Clark County School District (CCSD): chickenpox (varicella), hepatitis A, hepatitis B, polio, tetanus-diphtheria-pertussis (DTaP and Tdap), quadrivalent meningitis, and measles-mumps-rubella (MMR). Parents who recently moved to Nevada should note hepatitis A vaccination is required in the state. Immunizations that were up to date in other states that do not require hepatitis A vaccination might not be current in Nevada.

Students enrolled in the 12th grade in Nevada schools must receive the meningococcal vaccine (MenACWY) before the start of the 2023-2024 school year. MenACWY is also required for students entering 7th grade and for students entering grades 8-12 who are new to Nevada schools, including private or charter schools. In addition, 7th-graders must receive their tetanus-diphtheria-pertussis (Tdap) vaccine. For additional information on required vaccinations, visit Immunize Nevada’s School Vaccinations page.

SNHD offers routine vaccinations at its four public health centers, ensuring that infants, children and adults are immunized against vaccine-preventable diseases. Additional information is available at  Immunization Clinic – Southern Nevada Health District. For a list of available vaccines, visit Available Vaccines – Southern Nevada Health District. To learn about immunization schedules, visit the CDC’s website at Immunization Schedules

Copyright 2023 KVVU. All rights reserved.

Most Read

In this photo provided by the National Park Service Mojave National Preserve, the York fire...
Officials say York Fire started on private land within Mojave National Preserve; Smoke seen in Las Vegas Valley
Bojangles announces expansion to Las Vegas with 20 new restaurants
Bojangles expanding to Las Vegas with opening of 20 restaurants
The York Fire is currently at 70,000 acres and 0% containment.
York Fire crosses state line from California into Nevada
Body of suspected drowned swimmer recovered at Lake Mead
Coroner IDs man who drowned at Lake Mead over the weekend
A photo of a Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department vehicle is seen in this FOX5 file photo.
Las Vegas police say 28-year-old motorcyclist killed in fiery Monday morning crash

Latest News

Henderson is beginning to offer pickleball classes
City of Henderson offering pickleball classes this fall
Overturned truck near Mt. Charleston Aug. 1, 2023.
Driver seriously injured after dump truck overturns near Mt. Charleston
Clark County described its current need for foster families as a "crisis situation"
Clark County calls need for foster parents a ‘crisis situation’
Park rangers are warning people to be cautious hiking in extreme heat as summer approaches.
1 dead, 8 flown to hospitals after Grand Canyon bus rollover