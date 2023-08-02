Southern Nevada Health District offering special vaccine clinic dates as first day of school approaches

LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - The first day of school in Clark County is less than one week away, and the Southern Nevada Health District (SNHD) is reminding parents and guardians that all students enrolled in Nevada public, private or charter schools must be up to date on mandatory vaccines before classes begin.

According to a media release, SNHD immunization clinics are offering expanded dates and times to accommodate the back-to-school rush, but appointments are required. Parents and guardians are urged to make an appointment now for their kindergartners, 7th and 12th graders.

Mandatory and recommended back-to-school vaccinations are available at the following SNHD locations by appointment only:

Main Public Health Center, 280 S. Decatur Blvd., Las Vegas, NV 89107

Monday – Thursday, 7 a.m. – 5:30 p.m. (closed noon – 1 p.m.) Special back-to-school dates and times at this location: Friday, August 4, 8 a.m. – 4:30 p.m. Saturday, August 5, 9 a.m. – 2 p.m.

East Las Vegas Public Health Center, 2950 E. Bonanza Rd., Las Vegas, NV 89101

Tuesday – Friday, 7 a.m. – 5:30 p.m. (closed noon – 1 p.m.) Special back-to-school date and time at this location: Monday, August 7, 8 a.m. – 4:30 p.m.

Henderson Public Health Center, 220 E. Horizon Dr., Ste. A, Henderson, NV 89015

Monday – Thursday, 7 a.m. – 5:30 p.m.

Mesquite Public Health Center, 150 N. Yucca St., Mesquite, NV 89027

Tuesday and Thursday, 8 a.m. – 4:30 p.m. (closed noon – 1 p.m.)

Special back-to-school date and time at this location: Friday, August 4, 8 a.m. – 4:30 p.m.

Back-to-school clinics for students 11-18 years old (Tdap, MCV4 and HPV vaccines only) are available at the following locations:

Fremont Public Health Center, 2830 E. Fremont St., Las Vegas, NV 89104

Monday – Friday, 8 a.m. – 5 p.m. Appointments are required; call (702) 759-1910 or visit www.snhd.info/bts

Boulevard Mall (in El Mercado), 3528 S. Maryland Parkway, Las Vegas, NV 89169

Tuesday – Friday, 11 a.m. – 5 p.m. The clinic is located in Suites 208-210 on Avenida Reforma. Appointments are required. Call (702) 759-1910 or visit www.snhd.info/bts

Parents vaccinating a child at an SNHD clinic should bring immunization records. Parents who cannot locate those records should contact their healthcare provider.

If their children were immunized in Nevada, parents can also visit Nevada WebIZ, a statewide immunization registry, at https://izrecord.nv.gov/public/Application/PublicPortal or call Nevada WebIZ at (775) 684-5954. Non-custodial adults may accompany a child; however, written consent must be provided to SNHD from the parent or guardian at the time of service.

SNHD accepts most insurance plans, but not all immunizations are covered by insurance. Vaccine costs vary based on the type of immunization required.

In addition to the vaccine costs, SNHD charges an administration fee of $20 per person for one vaccine and $8 for each additional vaccine. For more information, visit www.snhd.info/bts.

The following vaccinations are required for students enrolling in the Clark County School District (CCSD): chickenpox (varicella), hepatitis A, hepatitis B, polio, tetanus-diphtheria-pertussis (DTaP and Tdap), quadrivalent meningitis, and measles-mumps-rubella (MMR). Parents who recently moved to Nevada should note hepatitis A vaccination is required in the state. Immunizations that were up to date in other states that do not require hepatitis A vaccination might not be current in Nevada.

Students enrolled in the 12th grade in Nevada schools must receive the meningococcal vaccine (MenACWY) before the start of the 2023-2024 school year. MenACWY is also required for students entering 7th grade and for students entering grades 8-12 who are new to Nevada schools, including private or charter schools. In addition, 7th-graders must receive their tetanus-diphtheria-pertussis (Tdap) vaccine. For additional information on required vaccinations, visit Immunize Nevada’s School Vaccinations page.

SNHD offers routine vaccinations at its four public health centers, ensuring that infants, children and adults are immunized against vaccine-preventable diseases. Additional information is available at Immunization Clinic – Southern Nevada Health District. For a list of available vaccines, visit Available Vaccines – Southern Nevada Health District. To learn about immunization schedules, visit the CDC’s website at Immunization Schedules

