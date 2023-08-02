Red Rock Canyon Scenic Drive temporarily closed due to debris from flash flooding

LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - The Red Rock Canyon Scenic Drive is temporarily closed Wednesday morning due to debris from flash flooding.

According to an update from the Bureau of Land Management and Red Rock, the Scenic Drive will be temporarily closed until further notice due to debris on the road from flash flooding.

Closure info from @blmnv

⛈️ The Scenic Drive at Red Rock Canyon National Conservation Area is temporarily closed until further notice due to debris on the road from flash flooding. The Visitor Center will still open at 8 a.m. pic.twitter.com/mh9dD88IE2 — Red Rock Canyon LV (@RedRockCynLV) August 2, 2023

Officials noted that Red Rock’s Visitor Center will still open at 8 a.m.

Copyright 2023 KVVU. All rights reserved.