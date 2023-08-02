Red Rock Canyon Scenic Drive temporarily closed due to debris from flash flooding

The entrance to the Red Rock Canyon Scenic Drive is seen in this March 2020 FOX5 file photo.
The entrance to the Red Rock Canyon Scenic Drive is seen in this March 2020 FOX5 file photo.
By FOX5 Staff
Published: Aug. 2, 2023 at 8:50 AM PDT|Updated: 28 minutes ago
LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - The Red Rock Canyon Scenic Drive is temporarily closed Wednesday morning due to debris from flash flooding.

According to an update from the Bureau of Land Management and Red Rock, the Scenic Drive will be temporarily closed until further notice due to debris on the road from flash flooding.

Officials noted that Red Rock’s Visitor Center will still open at 8 a.m.

