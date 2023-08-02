Red Rock Canyon Scenic Drive temporarily closed due to debris from flash flooding
Published: Aug. 2, 2023 at 8:50 AM PDT|Updated: 28 minutes ago
LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - The Red Rock Canyon Scenic Drive is temporarily closed Wednesday morning due to debris from flash flooding.
According to an update from the Bureau of Land Management and Red Rock, the Scenic Drive will be temporarily closed until further notice due to debris on the road from flash flooding.
Officials noted that Red Rock’s Visitor Center will still open at 8 a.m.
