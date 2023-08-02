Officers, volunteers share plans to keep kids in CCSD schools safe ahead of new school year

LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - The start of the school year is now less than a week away for CCSD with students returning to class on Monday. The people charged with keeping kids safe are getting ready too.

Tuesday night, FOX5 heard from officers and volunteers on their plans. Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department officers met with Clark County School District Police Department officers to talk strategy as the new school year begins. The first Tuesday of every month, Metro welcomes the public to come learn more about what they do. Tuesday’s event at Bolden Area Command focused on back to school.

“We are all here to help and we want to make sure that we are present. We will have officers at schools around the area. We want everyone to feel safe,” shared Branden Clarkson with LVMPD. CCSDPD officers brought in Peppermint, a K9 trained to find weapons in schools, one of four gun detection dogs used by CCSD police. Last year, 30 firearms were found on CCSD campuses. Clarkson says school safety must begin at home.

“Parents need to have conversations with your kids, make sure weapons are secured and locked up,” Clarkson stated.

“It absolutely makes a difference when our volunteers are deployed on a school campus,” Pastor Troy Martinez, Founder of Dads in Schools told FOX5. Dads in Schools a volunteer group of dads and other adults formed to keep kids in CCSD safe. Martinez asserts adults simply being there with the kids cuts down on violence.

“In certain schools where there had been several fights throughout the cafeteria, there was zero fights last year because of our presence,” Martinez reported. This school year, 145 CCSD schools have asked Dads in Schools for volunteers. Currently, they do not have enough to make that happen, but they are hoping people will step up.

“Be a part of the solution and make sure that those children, elementary, middle, and high school, are safe and make sure those teachers know that we care about them also,” Martinez asked.

Volunteers must go through training and a background check.

You can sign up to begin the process or learn more here: Dads In School Dads in schools volunteers can make their own schedules spending just a few hours a couple days a week at a school of their choice.

