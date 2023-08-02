NV Energy working to mitigate York fire risk

LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - With the ongoing York Fire approximately 30% contained, NV Energy is taking steps to limit the impact of the fire on energy in the Las Vegas Valley.

According to a media release, NV Energy has been monitoring the York Fire since it began last weekend. NV Energy said it identified more than 60 transmission and distribution poles that could potentially be impacted by the spread of the fire.

NV Energy lines personnel and partner fire agencies from Elko, Douglas and Lincoln counties are working to “proactively mitigate risk” around NV Energy’s infrastructure by removing dry grass and brush (known as pole grubbing) and wrapping poles with fire-resistant mesh on NV Energy infrastructure in the area.

NV Energy said its number one priority is to ensure the safety of its customers, employees and fire crews throughout the incident. All crews received additional safety training before going out into the field and conditions are being actively monitored in the field.

