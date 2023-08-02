Nevada Welfare Services now accepting claims of stolen benefits

(WLBT)
By Kevin Sheridan
Published: Aug. 2, 2023 at 3:14 PM PDT|Updated: 20 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LAS VEGAS, Nev. (KOLO) - The Division of Welfare and Supportive Services has announced they will now accept claims requesting replacement of stolen EBT benefits.

The DWSS received approval from the U.S. Department of Agriculture to take such claims on July 31 and provide replacement benefits for stolen SNAP funds.

Retroactive claim forms for benefits stolen from Oct. 1, 2022 through July 30, 2023 must be submitted within 60 days. New claims must be submitted within 10 business days from the date the claimant contacts DWSS to report the stolen benefits.

Claimants can report benefits stolen at any district office by phone, mail, or email.

Information given to those offices will be reviewed by the department’s Investigations and Recovery Unit, and approved claims will have benefits replaced within approximately 30 calendar days.

Copyright 2023 KOLO. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Visitor turns 75-cent bet into $91K after hitting jackpot at downtown Las Vegas casino
Visitor turns 75-cent bet into $91K after hitting jackpot at downtown Las Vegas casino
Emma Kusak
Teen accused of killing man in hotel room on Las Vegas Strip appears in court
Rene Ruiz
Ex-wrestling coach at North Las Vegas high school accused in sexual assault of student
Zippy’s sets opening date for first Las Vegas location
Zippy’s sets opening date for first-ever Las Vegas location
Is there less appetite for a Las Vegas buffet? The Rio’s new operators say so, won’t bring...
Shrinking appetite for Las Vegas buffets? New operators won’t bring back Rio’s famous buffet

Latest News

Fans pack Toshiba Plaza as the Golden Knights won the Stanley Cup
Vegas Golden Knights announce ticket sale dates
Nevada State Police cruiser contest photo.
Motorcyclist killed in crash in far northeast Las Vegas Valley Thursday morning
Henderson baseball team heading to regional Little League World Series tournament
Henderson baseball team heading to regional Little League World Series tournament
Damon Arnette
Judge: Ex-Raiders player Damon Arnette must appear in court for plea deal in felony Las Vegas gun case
Multiple people dead after stolen car splits in half in North Las Vegas single-vehicle crash
Multiple people dead after stolen car splits in half in North Las Vegas single-vehicle crash