Nevada Welfare Services now accepting claims of stolen benefits

LAS VEGAS, Nev. (KOLO) - The Division of Welfare and Supportive Services has announced they will now accept claims requesting replacement of stolen EBT benefits.

The DWSS received approval from the U.S. Department of Agriculture to take such claims on July 31 and provide replacement benefits for stolen SNAP funds.

Retroactive claim forms for benefits stolen from Oct. 1, 2022 through July 30, 2023 must be submitted within 60 days. New claims must be submitted within 10 business days from the date the claimant contacts DWSS to report the stolen benefits.

Claimants can report benefits stolen at any district office by phone, mail, or email.

Information given to those offices will be reviewed by the department’s Investigations and Recovery Unit, and approved claims will have benefits replaced within approximately 30 calendar days.

