Megabus doubles trips between Los Angeles, Las Vegas due to increase in demand

LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - After announcing the relaunch of service between Los Angeles and Las Vegas just a few months ago, Megabus shared that it is already doubling the number of trips offered.

According to a news release, Megabus restarted service between Los Angeles and Las Vegas in May, and due to an increase in demand, the company will now offer the service more frequently.

Megabus says the company will now offer four trips daily between Los Angeles and Las Vegas. According to the company, there are additional travel options available to Anaheim, Barstow, and Riverside as well.

“Over the past two months, we’ve seen growing interest in trips between LA and Vegas,” said Colin Emberson, VP Commercial for Megabus. “As demand builds, we’re always looking for opportunities to increase our schedules and offer more convenient travel options for our customers.”

For more information, visit: https://us.megabus.com.

Copyright 2023 KVVU. All rights reserved.