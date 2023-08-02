Meet the 2023 Gerber Baby and her parents from Colorado Springs!

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KKTV) - KKTV 11 News had the chance to speak with the family of the 2023 Geber Baby!

The newest Gerber Baby, Maddie Mendoza, calls Colorado Springs home and comes from a proud military family.

“It feels surreal because we never thought Maddie would win,” Maddie’s father Jun said. “It felt like a once-in-a-lifetime shot but we’re really grateful for this opportunity and ready for the world to meet Maddie.”

Maddie’s parents entered the 2023 Photo Search contest like thousands of other parents.

“So initially applied on the Gerber website,” Crystal Mendoza, Maddie’s mom explained. “It was a throwback photo, so I found an old photo of me that looked very similar to Maddie.”

For the 2023 contest, the organization asked for a photo of the baby and a throwback photo of their mother. Maddie with her beautiful head of hair and darling smile! A spitting image of her mother! As fate would have it, the Mendoza’s got the call from Gerber.

The adventurous little one already loves all that Colorado has to offer.

“She loves to go to the local zoo here, and feed the giraffes,” Jun added. “She loves to go paddle boarding on the water and we’ve gotten hiking in and around Colorado. She’s also adventures in her own eating, she tried all the major food groups and even tried sea urchin and liked it.”

The tiny tot was enjoying some food while we visited with her. Holding strong to her newest title! While Maddie serves as the official spokes baby, her parents both serve our community in other ways. Crystal is a dentist and her dad Jun has served our country.

“As far as service goes, both of our dads are in the US Navy,” Jun said with Maddie crawling around nearby. “[Our parents] moved here from the Philippines, and both did at least 20 years of service. I think, being around them really inspired me to join the service and I’m currently serving at the Air Force Academy as the allergist there for the 10th Medical Group”

Jun and Crystal are high school sweethearts.

“We’ve been together 22 years,” Jun added. “Of those 22 years, nine of those were a long distance. But ever since we got married and moved around together, we’ve been in; New Mexico, Texas, Germany, and now Colorado.”

As for sweet Maddie, the Gerber Baby’s dreams have come true! She gets to be the Gerber Baby for a year and they received a cash prize they plan on using to invest in Maddie’s future.

“Being a rainbow baby, Maddie has brought us immeasurable joy with every milestone, snuggle and moment spent with her enriching our lives and making every day more meaningful and beautiful,” said Crystal according to a news release from Geber. “We look forward to witnessing her grow into a kind, compassionate, strong, independent and worldly individual as we hope to be stationed overseas again to teach Maddie about all the different parts of the world.”

