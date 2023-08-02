Las Vegas police: Woman allegedly tried to hire assassin to kill her father

A vehicle with the Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department is seen in this FOX5 file photo.
By Michael Bell
Published: Aug. 2, 2023 at 9:06 AM PDT|Updated: 12 minutes ago
LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - A Las Vegas woman is accused of trying to hire someone to murder her own father in 2022, according to authorities.

Monique Williams, 36, is accused of solicitation to commit murder and possession of a gun by a prohibited person. She is currently out on $10,000 bond.

Williams was arrested on a warrant on July 27 at Las Vegas Metropolitan Police HQ while there to retrieve property that had been seized in a search warrant.

The LVMPD report alleges the following:

On Oct. 7, 2022, authorities learned of a potential murder-for-hire case involving Williams, under the alias “Binky” had tried to solicit someone to murder another person.

An anonymous source told police Williams spoke about needing “to have someone taken care of,” and believed she wanted someone intentionally killed.

Later, Williams sent the person a message on Facebook and said “I got another job to do for hella heats and it’s easy. Lmk if mfkas need AR pistols and glocks for the low low.”

Police believed Williams was telling the person she could provide firearms if needed. She later sent a picture of a house and an address, stating the person she wanted killed was her father.

Williams said she would pay $10,000 for the job and that she would give a good referral for future hit jobs.

A records check on Williams by police in the report states she has an extensive criminal history including attempted murder with a deadly weapon, battery, domestic violence, carrying a concealed weapon, coercion with force, conspiracy, DUI, and multiple drug-related charges.

A search warrant at her house was served on Oct. 13 to seize evidence of her solicitation for murder. Police seized six cell phones and two firearms which she was not allowed to possess.

In an interview with police, Williams said she has not spoken to her father in years and denied any involvement in a plot to kill him.

However, an anonymous source told police she saw Williams text her father, pretending to be her mother, about money from an inheritance.

Her next hearing is Sept. 13.

