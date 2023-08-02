Las Vegas breaks record for its hottest July ever

A person jogs on the Las Vegas strip during a heat advisory, Friday, July 14, 2023 in Las...
A person jogs on the Las Vegas strip during a heat advisory, Friday, July 14, 2023 in Las Vegas. Nearly a third of Americans were under extreme heat advisories, watches and warnings Friday, including in Las Vegas as a high pressure dome moves west from Texas. (AP Photo/Ty O'Neil)(Ty O'Neil | AP)
By FOX5 Staff
Published: Aug. 2, 2023 at 6:40 AM PDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - If you felt that July in Las Vegas seemed extra hot this year, you weren’t wrong.

The National Weather Service confirmed that Las Vegas is among the cities that experienced its hottest July on record.

According to the weather service, Las Vegas’ average temperature in July was 97.3 degrees, which passed the previous record set in 2010 at 96.2 degrees.

On July 29, the weather service had shared that the last two weeks in Las Vegas had been the hottest 14-day stretch ever recorded in the city.

In addition to Las Vegas, Kingman, Arizona, and Needles, California, also beat previous records to mark the hottest July in those areas as well.

Copyright 2023 KVVU. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Zippy’s sets opening date for first Las Vegas location
Zippy’s sets opening date for first-ever Las Vegas location
Visitor turns 75-cent bet into $91K after hitting jackpot at downtown Las Vegas casino
Visitor turns 75-cent bet into $91K after hitting jackpot at downtown Las Vegas casino
Las Vegas police crime scene and vehicle are seen in this FOX5 file photo.
Las Vegas police investigate after couple killed in suspected murder-suicide
Durango Resort in southwest Las Vegas tests marquee lighting ahead of official debut
Durango Resort in southwest Las Vegas tests marquee lighting ahead of official debut
Park rangers are warning people to be cautious hiking in extreme heat as summer approaches.
1 dead, 8 flown to hospitals after Grand Canyon bus rollover

Latest News

Las Vegas police K9 Diko released from hospital after stabbing
Las Vegas police K9 released from hospital after stabbed by suspect
Megabus
Megabus doubles trips between Los Angeles, Las Vegas due to increase in demand
Zippy's sets opening date for Las Vegas location
Zippy’s hosting hiring event for first-ever Las Vegas location
Is there less appetite for a Las Vegas buffet? The Rio’s new operators say so, won’t bring...
Is there less appetite for a Las Vegas buffet? The Rio’s new operators say so, won’t bring buffet back