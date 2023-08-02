Judge restricts WNBA’s Riquna Williams to Las Vegas area following felony domestic violence arrest

Las Vegas Aces guard Riquna Williams seen at her initial appearance at Clark County Justice...
Las Vegas Aces guard Riquna Williams seen at her initial appearance at Clark County Justice Court on July 26, 2023.(FOX5)
By The Associated Press
Published: Aug. 2, 2023 at 3:33 PM PDT|Updated: 22 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(AP) - A judge restricted WNBA player Riquna Williams on Wednesday from leaving the Las Vegas area and told her she must adhere to personal restrictions to remain free from jail pending court action in a felony domestic violence case.

Williams, 33, a member of last year’s championship Las Vegas Aces team, hasn’t played this season because of a back injury. She stood silently while her attorney, Brandon Albright, said she intends to plead not guilty. Albright also met at the bench with Justice of the Peace Amy Mitchell Williams and prosecutor John Torre. The judge and the basketball player are not related.

Torre noted that Williams is under GPS monitoring and the judge told Williams she’s prohibited from leaving Clark County, banned from using alcohol, must answer telephonic check-ins from detention officials, and cannot contact the alleged victim by any means.

Outside court, Albright told reporters that Williams was “doing what she can to show the court she’s doing everything right.”

The shooting guard nicknamed “Bay Bay” averaged 6.7 points last season but has been barred from the team since her arrest. The judge set her next court date for Sept. 7. That is a week before WNBA playoffs begin.

Williams faces five felony charges, including domestic battery by strangulation, coercion by force and assault with a weapon. She also faces four misdemeanor domestic battery charges.

Williams was arrested July 25. Police say she and her wife told officers they argued about breaking up after about four years together. They married last September. The judge on Wednesday noted that the alleged victim has moved out of state.

Williams served a 10-game league suspension in 2019 after an arrest on domestic-battery charges. She was playing for the Los Angeles Sparks at the time.

Williams played for the University of Miami before she was drafted in 2012 by the Tulsa Shock. She also has played professionally overseas.

Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Zippy’s sets opening date for first Las Vegas location
Zippy’s sets opening date for first-ever Las Vegas location
Visitor turns 75-cent bet into $91K after hitting jackpot at downtown Las Vegas casino
Visitor turns 75-cent bet into $91K after hitting jackpot at downtown Las Vegas casino
Las Vegas police crime scene and vehicle are seen in this FOX5 file photo.
Las Vegas police investigate after couple killed in suspected murder-suicide
In this photo provided by the National Park Service Mojave National Preserve, the York fire...
Officials say York Fire started on private land within Mojave National Preserve; Smoke seen in Las Vegas Valley
Durango Resort in southwest Las Vegas tests marquee lighting ahead of official debut
Durango Resort in southwest Las Vegas tests marquee lighting ahead of official debut

Latest News

Las Vegas Aces forward A'ja Wilson looks to the basket during the second half of the team's...
Aces clinch WNBA playoff spot after 93-72 victory over the Dream
Riquna Williams
Arrest report released for Las Vegas Aces guard Riquna Williams accused of domestic battery
The Las Vegas Aces pose for a photo with the championship trophy after their win in the WNBA...
WNBA Champion Aces headed to White House to meet President, First Lady
FILE - Team Wilson head coach Becky Hammon talks to players during the first half of a WNBA...
Las Vegas is the center of the basketball world ahead of the WNBA All-Star Game