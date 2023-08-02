Hundreds report bright light, loud noise from suspected meteor in mountains of Kentucky

By Brandon Robinson and Gray News staff
Published: Aug. 2, 2023
HAZARD, Ky. (WYMT/Gray News) - Those who were awake just after 2 a.m. Wednesday might have seen a bright light or heard a rumble.

People from across the mountains of Kentucky and even from other states sent messages on social media about what they saw or heard.

Based off those reports and the video, a meteor is the likely culprit.

This video was captured by one of the security cameras at WYMT's transmitter site in Perry County.

There have been no reports of damage, so it appears the rumble was the sonic boom of it coming through the atmosphere.

In the video from a security camera at Machaela Lee’s house near the Kentucky/Virginia state line, you can see the bright light and then see what appears to be a fireball on the windshield of both cars.

Videos received Wednesday morning show the meteor falling through the sky.

One is from WYMT Weather Spotter Johnnie Nicholson. Others are from one of the dispatchers at Leslie County 911 and from a camera at WYMT’s transmitter site in Perry County. In it, you can see the flash and then just a little bit of the breakup.

The Perseid meteor shower, considered the best meteor shower of the year, peaks in mid-August, according to NASA.

This video was captured on a security camera in the Helton community from one of the dispatchers at Leslie County 911.

