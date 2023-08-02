Forecast Outlook - 08/02/23

Showers and thunderstorms continued to batter the northwest valley early this morning between 2-5AM. The Las Vegas Valley is beginning to dry out this morning, but expecting a few isolated showers and thunderstorms through 10AM.

With ample moisture in place, the risk of flash flooding continues through the morning hours across Southern Nevada. Drier air is forecast to move in Wednesday afternoon and evening with high temperatures hovering around 99°. Stronger storms are depicted in the afternoon into Mohave County, Arizona.

Some isolated showers and storms are possible over the mountains on Thursday, but the Las Vegas Valley is expected to stay dry. More sunshine is in the forecast through the rest of the week with high temperatures back in the 105° to 110° range this weekend and into early next week.

