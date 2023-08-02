Ex-wrestling coach at North Las Vegas high school accused in sexual assault of student

LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - A former wrestling coach at a high school in North Las Vegas was arrested after he was accused in the sexual assault of a student, according to police.

According to the North Las Vegas Police Department, on July 8, officers investigated a report of a possible sexual assault involving an adult female, who at the time of the alleged acts was a student at Mojave High School. The department said its Detective Bureau took over the investigation.

Through the investigation, North Las Vegas detectives identified and arrested the suspect, Rene Ruiz, 25, on Aug. 1.

According to NLVPD, Ruiz was booked into the North Las Vegas Community Correctional Center on charges of sexual assault, lewdness, school employee engaging in sexual acts with a pupil 16 years of age or older and contributing to the delinquency of a minor.

NLVPD said Ruiz was a Clark County School District employee “who was recently let go..”

According to police, Ruiz was employed during the 2022-2023 school year as a temporary wrestling coach at Mojave High School. The department stated that currently, it is not believed that the incident took place on school district property.

Anyone who may have been a victim of Ruiz or has information about this crime is urged to contact the North Las Vegas Police Department by phone at 702-633-9111. To remain anonymous, contact Crime Stoppers by phone at 702-385-5555, or on the internet at www.crimestoppersofnv.com.

