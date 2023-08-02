Driver fleeing police plows into pedestrians on busy NYC sidewalk

Police say the driver of a stolen car is in custody after running down several people and smashing into two cars in New York City. (WABC, WITNESS PICTURES, CNN)
By The Associated Press
Published: Aug. 1, 2023 at 11:15 PM PDT|Updated: 55 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

NEW YORK (AP) - A man driving a stolen SUV struck a group of pedestrians on a sidewalk while fleeing from police Tuesday on a busy Manhattan street near Grand Central Terminal, injuring 10 people who all were expected to survive, authorities said.

Witnesses described a chaotic scene during the afternoon rush hour near the corner of Lexington Avenue and East 42nd Street in Midtown, also near the Chrysler Building and the Hyatt Grand Central New York hotel. The worst of the injuries was a fractured ankle, police and fire officials said at an evening news conference at the scene.

Police were alerted to a stolen vehicle by a license plate scanner at about 5:30 p.m. and tried to stop the SUV, which initially appeared to be pulling over, officials said.

The vehicle drove off, struck a bicyclist and a taxi and then went up on a sidewalk and hit the pedestrians while making a U-turn on Lexington, police said. The SUV then drove the wrong way on Lexington and struck another vehicle head-on, police said. Officers said the SUV’s speeds were low because of traffic.

The driver of the SUV, which was reported stolen out of the Bronx on Monday, was a 20-year-old man who was detained at the scene by bystanders until police arrived. Police say the man did not have a New York driver’s license.

Police did not take questions at the news conference and said the investigation was ongoing.

Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

In this photo provided by the National Park Service Mojave National Preserve, the York fire...
Officials say York Fire started on private land within Mojave National Preserve; Smoke seen in Las Vegas Valley
Bojangles announces expansion to Las Vegas with 20 new restaurants
Bojangles expanding to Las Vegas with opening of 20 restaurants
The York Fire is currently at 70,000 acres and 0% containment.
York Fire crosses state line from California into Nevada
Body of suspected drowned swimmer recovered at Lake Mead
Coroner IDs man who drowned at Lake Mead over the weekend
A photo of a Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department vehicle is seen in this FOX5 file photo.
Las Vegas police say 28-year-old motorcyclist killed in fiery Monday morning crash

Latest News

Is there less appetite for a Las Vegas buffet? The Rio’s new operators say so, won’t bring...
Is there less appetite for a Las Vegas buffet? The Rio’s new operators say so, won’t bring buffet back
The jury is deciding whether the man who killed 11 people at a synagogue should receive the...
Day of jury deliberations ends without sentence for Pittsburgh synagogue shooter
Police say the driver of a stolen car is in custody after running down several people and...
Police: Man driving stolen SUV strikes pedestrians in NYC, injuring 10
FOX5 News at 10pm-1030pm
Officers, volunteers share plans to keep kids in CCSD schools safe ahead of new school year