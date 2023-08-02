Driver accused of gross negligence in crash that killed actor Treat Williams

FILE - Actor Treat Williams attends the world premiere of "Second Act" in New York on Dec. 12,...
FILE - Actor Treat Williams attends the world premiere of "Second Act" in New York on Dec. 12, 2018. Officials said Tuesday, Aug. 1, 2023, a Vermont motorist accused of causing a crash that killed Williams has been cited for grossly negligent operation causing death.(Evan Agostini | Evan Agostini/Invision/AP)
By The Associated Press
Published: Aug. 2, 2023 at 6:23 AM PDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

DORSET, Vt. (AP) — A Vermont driver accused of causing a crash that killed actor Treat Williams has been cited for grossly negligent operation causing death, officials said.

An investigation of the June 12 crash in Dorset concluded a vehicle pulled in front of Williams, who was riding a motorcycle and was unable to avoid a collision, Vermont State Police said Tuesday.

The driver who was cited, Ryan Koss, 35, of Dorset, was processed Tuesday evening and released ahead of a September arraignment, state police said. A court official couldn’t say whether Koss had a lawyer, and Koss didn’t immediately return an email message seeking comment.

Williams, 71, of Manchester Center, was pronounced dead at Albany Medical Center in New York.

Richard Treat Williams’ nearly 50-year career included starring roles in the TV series “Everwood” and the movie “Hair.” He appeared in more than 120 TV and film roles, including the movies “The Eagle Has Landed,” “Prince of the City” and “Once Upon a Time in America.”

Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Zippy’s sets opening date for first Las Vegas location
Zippy’s sets opening date for first-ever Las Vegas location
Visitor turns 75-cent bet into $91K after hitting jackpot at downtown Las Vegas casino
Visitor turns 75-cent bet into $91K after hitting jackpot at downtown Las Vegas casino
Las Vegas police crime scene and vehicle are seen in this FOX5 file photo.
Las Vegas police investigate after couple killed in suspected murder-suicide
Durango Resort in southwest Las Vegas tests marquee lighting ahead of official debut
Durango Resort in southwest Las Vegas tests marquee lighting ahead of official debut
Park rangers are warning people to be cautious hiking in extreme heat as summer approaches.
1 dead, 8 flown to hospitals after Grand Canyon bus rollover

Latest News

Nicholas Rossi from he U.S. waves as he leaves the Edinburgh Sheriff and Justice of the Peace...
American fugitive who faked death can be extradited to Utah to face rape charge, UK judge says
Las Vegas police K9 Diko released from hospital after stabbing
Las Vegas police K9 released from hospital after stabbed by suspect
Some hives have melted and fallen apart.
Honeybees are dying in brutal Arizona heat
Megabus
Megabus doubles trips between Los Angeles, Las Vegas due to increase in demand
FILE - America's incandescent light bulb ban has gone into effect.
Incandescent light bulb ban goes into effect