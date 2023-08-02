Clark County teachers’ union responds to CCSD court action

LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - The Clark County Education Association, the union representing 18,000 educators in Clark County, stood firm in its demands for a new teacher contract with the Clark County School District Tuesday after CCSD filed a court complaint against the teachers’ union on Monday, seeking an injunction to prevent a strike in violation of state law.

“Honestly, I laughed. It felt like an SOS of them just trying to throw something to a wall and see what sticks, and this is not going to stick, and they will see that,” said CCEA member Jordan Wenger.

“We believe that what the district has filed in terms of looking for injunctive relief is premature, but clearly we think what’s driving it is fear, concern, clearly not for students,” said CCEA Chief Negotiator John Vallerdita.

CCEA said there is still time to resolve the situation outside of court, as contract negotiations between the union and the district are set to continue on August 17 and 18. CCEA members will meet again on August 26 to either ratify a contract proposal or, if there’s no agreement, vote on taking “work action.”

“The district is trying to suggest that work action is a big leap towards the word ‘strike.’ I told you we’re under contract now. Article 23 of our contract is crystal clear,” said Vallerdita.

Vallerdita said an example of a “work action” could be teachers refusing to work past their contracted seven-hour and 11 minutes day, which could affect before and after-school activities for students.

In the new contract, CCEA demands raises of 10% in year one and 8% in year two for all educators, additional funds for special education teachers and those at Title One schools, better healthcare plans, and compensation for extra hours in the classroom, all meant to help recruit and retain more teaching staff.

With school starting in less than a week, the clock is ticking on the ongoing contract dispute.

“What is happening is unacceptable. I have educators reaching out to me. They are waiting on other offers from other states, and they are going to leave, and school starts on Monday,” said a CCEA member.

“I’ve had several people tell me they’re going to Nye County just outside of Clark County just to find some reprieve,” said Wenger.

FOX5 reached out to Governor Joe Lombardo following CCEA’s response, but he had no comment.

