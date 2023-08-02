City of Henderson offering pickleball classes this fall

By Nkiruka Azuka
Published: Aug. 1, 2023 at 5:31 PM PDT
LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - Pickleball is getting more popular around the country, and the City of Henderson is giving residents the opportunity to learn more about it.

Pickleball is essentially a game of table tennis played on a big court. Tony Spurlin, owner of Excel Pickleball, said it’s gotten more popular because it’s easy to learn the rules, and people of all ages can play.

He also said it’s a great way to build community.

“Pickleball is such a social sport,” Spurlin said. “It teaches you to interact with other people in a good and positive way.”

Excel Pickleball is offering free beginner classes for two Sundays in August. Click here for information on how to sign up. The City of Henderson is offering hundreds of classes for the fall. Click here for a list of options.

