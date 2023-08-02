CCSD offers free meals to all students for 2023-24 school year

LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - Parents and guardians sending their children to attend the Clark County School District this year have resources available when it comes to keeping the kiddos fed.

The CCSD website has several resources available - even what the menu at every school will be. And all meals for students this year are free.

School meals will be available at NO COST for ALL CCSD students at ALL schools this year! 🙌 Let's have a tasty and worry-free 2023-2024! 😎 🍽️💚 #SchoolMeals #WeAreCCSD — CCSD Food Service (@CCSDFoodService) August 2, 2023

The National School Lunch Program is a federally assisted meal program that includes CCSD - providing “nutritionally balanced, low-cost or free lunches to students.”

Details on what will be on the menu at any given school can be found here. Each entry (entree?) can also be scanned for ingredients and nutritional facts.

“The Clark County School District participates in the Community Eligibility Provision of the federal Healthy, Hunger-Free Kids Act district-wide and will provide free school meals to all students during the 2023-2024 school year.”

CCSD provision schools also provide free breakfast and lunch to all students regardless of individual household eligibility.

For the 2023-2024 school year, the following schools qualify, according to the website.

Any student with a special diet based on medical conditions can also contact CCSD to be accommodated.

“Special diets are provided to students with a documented disability or medical condition that limits a major life activity (i.e; breathing,) or students with severe or life-threatening anaphylactic reactions. A current CCSD Medical Statement to Request a Special Diet must be completed annually and submitted to Health Services for Dietitian approval prior to initiation of special diet. Any change in diet will require submission of a new and revised physician-signed CCSD Medical Statement to Request a Special Diet form.

Unfortunately, CCSD is unable to accommodate special diets based on personal preferences or religious convictions.”

Classes begin Aug. 7. For more information, check out the CCSD Food Service Department online.

