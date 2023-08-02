CCSD offers free meals to all students for 2023-24 school year

‘Life-changing’: Program to provide free breakfast, lunch for students
‘Life-changing’: Program to provide free breakfast, lunch for students(WNEM)
By Michael Bell
Published: Aug. 2, 2023 at 11:57 AM PDT|Updated: 26 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - Parents and guardians sending their children to attend the Clark County School District this year have resources available when it comes to keeping the kiddos fed.

The CCSD website has several resources available - even what the menu at every school will be. And all meals for students this year are free.

The National School Lunch Program is a federally assisted meal program that includes CCSD - providing “nutritionally balanced, low-cost or free lunches to students.”

Details on what will be on the menu at any given school can be found here. Each entry (entree?) can also be scanned for ingredients and nutritional facts.

The Clark County School District participates in the Community Eligibility Provision of the federal Healthy, Hunger-Free Kids Act district-wide and will provide free school meals to all students during the 2023-2024 school year.”

Treat yourself to a scrumptious wrap that’s packed with scrambled eggs, diced potatoes, and sausage, all wrapped up in a nutritious whole-grain burrito.

Breakfast wrap via School meal viewer for Spring Valley High School's menu, Aug. 14

CCSD provision schools also provide free breakfast and lunch to all students regardless of individual household eligibility.

For the 2023-2024 school year, the following schools qualify, according to the website.

Any student with a special diet based on medical conditions can also contact CCSD to be accommodated.

“Special diets are provided to students with a documented disability or medical condition that limits a major life activity (i.e; breathing,) or students with severe or life-threatening anaphylactic reactions. A current CCSD Medical Statement to Request a Special Diet must be completed annually and submitted to Health Services for Dietitian approval prior to initiation of special diet. Any change in diet will require submission of a new and revised physician-signed CCSD Medical Statement to Request a Special Diet form.

Unfortunately, CCSD is unable to accommodate special diets based on personal preferences or religious convictions.”

Classes begin Aug. 7. For more information, check out the CCSD Food Service Department online.

Copyright 2023 KVVU. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Zippy’s sets opening date for first Las Vegas location
Zippy’s sets opening date for first-ever Las Vegas location
Visitor turns 75-cent bet into $91K after hitting jackpot at downtown Las Vegas casino
Visitor turns 75-cent bet into $91K after hitting jackpot at downtown Las Vegas casino
Las Vegas police crime scene and vehicle are seen in this FOX5 file photo.
Las Vegas police investigate after couple killed in suspected murder-suicide
In this photo provided by the National Park Service Mojave National Preserve, the York fire...
Officials say York Fire started on private land within Mojave National Preserve; Smoke seen in Las Vegas Valley
Durango Resort in southwest Las Vegas tests marquee lighting ahead of official debut
Durango Resort in southwest Las Vegas tests marquee lighting ahead of official debut

Latest News

Rene Ruiz
Ex-wrestling coach at North Las Vegas high school accused in sexual assault of student
Construction-focued high school ready to welcome Las Vegas students
Construction-focused high school ready to welcome Las Vegas students
A vehicle with the Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department is seen in this FOX5 file photo.
Las Vegas police: Woman allegedly tried to hire assassin to kill her father
The entrance to the Red Rock Canyon Scenic Drive is seen in this March 2020 FOX5 file photo.
Red Rock Canyon Scenic Drive temporarily closed due to debris from flash flooding