Aces clinch WNBA playoff spot after 93-72 victory over the Dream

Las Vegas Aces forward A'ja Wilson looks to the basket during the second half of the team's...
Las Vegas Aces forward A'ja Wilson looks to the basket during the second half of the team's WNBA basketball game against the Chicago Sky on Tuesday, July 25, 2023, in Chicago. The Aces won 107-95. (AP Photo/Erin Hooley)(Erin Hooley | AP)
By The Associated Press
Published: Aug. 2, 2023 at 6:14 AM PDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
LAS VEGAS (AP) — Jackie Young scored 24 points, A’ja Wilson had 20 points and 11 rebounds, and the Las Vegas Aces clinched a WNBA playoff spot with a 93-72 victory over the Atlanta Dream on Tuesday night.

Las Vegas (24-2) has won eight straight games to become the second team in WNBA history to start a season 24-2, joining the 1998 Houston Comets. The Aces still have 14 regular-season games before the playoffs start.

Kierstan Bell made a 3-pointer on back-to-back possessions to extend Las Vegas’ lead to 75-62 early in the fourth quarter. She finished with a career-high 15 points.

Kelsey Plum added 14 points and five assists for Las Vegas. Chelsea Gray moved into 13th place in WNBA history for career assists.

Las Vegas led 54-43 at halftime behind three double-digit scorers in Young (18), Wilson (13) and Plum (10). The Aces shot 63% from the field, including 7 of 11 from 3-point range.

Cheyenne Parker scored 15 of her 19 points in the first half for Atlanta (14-12). Allisha Gray, coming off back-to-back games with 25-plus points, was held to eight points on 3-of-11 shooting. Rhyne Howard also struggled from the field, scoring just six points.

