Teen accused of killing man in hotel room on Las Vegas Strip appears in court

Emma Kusak
Emma Kusak(LVMPD)
By C.C. McCandless
Published: Aug. 2, 2023 at 1:19 PM PDT|Updated: 33 minutes ago
LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - An 18-year-old woman accused of killing a man in a Las Vegas Strip hotel room made her initial appearance in court on Wednesday.

Emma Kusak, 18, is facing charges of open murder, robbery and grand larceny of a motor vehicle after a shooting on June 29 at the Luxor Hotel & Casino. According to court documents, Kusak was booked into Clark County Detention Center on July 26, her 18th birthday.

Kusak appeared in court on August 2 and a judge ordered the suspect to remain in custody without bond until a bail hearing is held on Aug. 7. Kusak was also appointed a public defender.

According to Las Vegas Metropolitan Police, dispatch received a call from Kusak saying she shot and killed someone on the 12th floor of the Luxor. Responding officers found a dead man who had suffered an apparent gunshot wound to the head. He was later identified as Charlie Satrustegui.

“While being taken into custody, Emma made the excited utterance, ‘I didn’t mean to do it,’” the arrest report said.

During an interview with LVMPD, Kusak told police that she had met the victim on a dating app about two months earlier. The two texted periodically over the next two months before the victim asked Kusak if she wanted to meet, as he was visiting Las Vegas from California. Kusak agreed, and the victim picked her up and took her to the hotel, where he was staying.

The suspect told police that after a night of drinking in the hotel room, they both fell asleep. At one point in the night, Kusak said the victim wanted to kick her out of the room for coughing loudly.

Kusak told police that she shot the victim after he advanced at her and she thought she was going to be attacked. However, the arrest report said that when detectives challenged her story, she admitted that she was being untruthful.

“Emma said she didn’t mean to shoot him and didn’t want to shoot him, but she had nowhere to go and didn’t want to go back to jail. Emma said she impulsively shot Charlie,” the report said.

Kusak has a preliminary hearing scheduled for Aug. 16.

