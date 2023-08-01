Zoo denies bears are humans dressed in costume

The Hangzhou Zoo is trying to reassure visitors its sun bears are not people dressed in costumes.(Hangzhou Zoo via CNN Newsource)
By CNN Newsource Staff
Published: Aug. 1, 2023 at 6:35 AM PDT
(CNN) – A zoo in eastern China is trying to reassure visitors its sun bears are not people dressed in costumes.

Rumors and conspiracy theories have been swirling on social media after video of a sun bear standing on its hind legs went viral.

In the video being shared online, the bear looks uncannily human and appears to wave at the crowd.

Its fur appears loose and wrinkled in places, almost like an ill-fitting bear suit.

Sun bears are the world’s smallest bear species. Experts say adult bears stand at heights of up to 28 inches tall and weigh between 55 to 143 pounds.

The zoo released a statement insisting people just don’t understand their behavior.

Zoos in China have courted public ridicule in the past for trying to pass off pets like dogs as wild animals.

In 2013, a city zoo in the central Henan province angered visitors by trying to pass off a Tibetan Mastiff dog as a lion.

Visitors who had approached the enclosure expressed shock when they heard the “lion” bark.

Visitors at another Chinese zoo, in Sichuan province, were shocked to discover a golden retriever sitting in a cage labeled as an African lion enclosure.

