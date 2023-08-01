Zippy’s sets opening date for first-ever Las Vegas location

By Caitlin Lilly
Published: Aug. 1, 2023 at 10:16 AM PDT|Updated: 9 minutes ago
LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - Hawaii favorite Zippy’s is ready to make its mark on the Ninth Island. The restaurant on Tuesday officially announced an opening date for its highly-anticipated first-ever Las Vegas restaurant.

The Las Vegas restaurant will mark Zippy’s first location outside of Hawaii, the company notes.

According to a news release, Zippy’s will open its Las Vegas location on Tuesday, Oct. 10 at 10:10 a.m. The restaurant is located 7095 Badura Avenue.

“Zippy’s is excited to begin serving the people of Las Vegas on October 10th. We know that many of our fans have been waiting patiently,” says CEO, Jason Higa. “My father, Francis, and my uncle, Charlie, started Zippy’s nearly 57 years ago. As a long-time family business, generations of families in Hawaii have dined and worked in our restaurants. Now, we are proud to bring that same sense of ‘ohana (family) to the people of Las Vegas.”

In anticipation of the opening, Zippy’s is hosting a hiring event next week.

According to the company, the hiring event will be held on Tuesday, Aug. 15 from 9 a.m. until 6 p.m. at the Zippy’s Hiring Center, 4590 S. Hualapai Way.

Those interested in working at the eatery are asked to bring their resumes, I-9 identification documents, and be prepared for an interview.

For more information on the Las Vegas Zippy’s restaurant, visit: https://www.zippys.com/lasvegas/.

