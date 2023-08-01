Visitor turns 75-cent bet into $91K after hitting jackpot at downtown Las Vegas casino

LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - A visitor from Texas is heading home with some extra money in his pocket after hitting a jackpot at a downtown Las Vegas casino.

According to Boyd Gaming, the lucky winner, identified as Andre, had wagered only 75 cents when he hit a capped progressive, earning him a whopping $91,404.25 jackpot.

Andre was playing a 25-cent Monte Carlo slot machine at the Fremont Hotel and Casino when he won the jackpot on July 26.

