Two juveniles dead following shooting near UNR campus

RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - 7:15 A.M. UPDATE: Reno Police say two juveniles have died following an early morning shooting. Officers were called to the scene around 12:25 a.m. where they found two juveniles with gunshot wounds.

Police say both were taken to an area hospital and died from their injuries.

Officers are still looking for others involved in the incident.

According to investigators, there is no threat to the public as it appears the people involved knew each other. The investigation is ongoing.

ORIGINAL STORY: The Reno Police Department is investigating a shooting near the University of Nevada, Reno campus. It was reported after midnight on N. Virginia near 15th Street.

Investigators say a fight broke out, which led to someone pulling out a gun. It is unknown how many shots were fired, but police say two people were taken to the hospital. Their condition is not known at this time.

No arrests have been made and no information about a possible suspect has been released.

Copyright 2023 KOLO. All rights reserved.